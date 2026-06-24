Business

DCU students named finalists of global UN policy competition with Irish language project

The team were selected from over 1,500 applicants across 55 countries and will represent Ireland in Beijing next month

Four Dublin City University (DCU) students have reached the international final of the United Nations (UN) global sustainable development goals public policy innovation challenge, which will take place in Beijing next month. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times
Four Dublin City University (DCU) students have reached the international final of the United Nations (UN) global sustainable development goals public policy innovation challenge, which will take place in Beijing next month. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times
Conor Healy
Wed Jun 24 2026 - 13:092 MIN READ

Four Dublin City University (DCU) students have reached the international final of the United Nations (UN) global sustainable development goals public policy innovation challenge, which will take place in Beijing next month.

The Irish team of four is one of fifteen sets of finalists who were selected from over 1.500 applicants across 55 countries around the world.

Lucas Spicer, Simon Madden, Wojciech Karatysz and Simon Standa will travel fully funded to Renmin University in Beijing to present their policy aimed at promoting Irish language and culture in Irish society.

“Our policy proposal is designed to strengthen everyday use of Irish, and so in our policy we did a three-year activation pilot, and then maybe scaling nationally after,” said Lucas Spicer, one of the four team members.

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The UN-led programme started last year and is a global competition aimed at proposing policy solutions in-line with the UN sustainable development goals. This year’s theme was the protection of cultural diversity.

In the policy proposal the team submitted a part of their application, they included ideas such as grants for multicultural projects and a digital learning hub.

“One new policy would be for providing grants for multicultural projects that would be done in Irish, so that’ll be like TV shows and film, but specifically through multicultural lenses,” said Wojciech Karatysz.

They mentioned that only eight per cent of people who can speak Irish actually use it in their daily lives, including in Gaeltacht areas.

“Another policy that we propose as well is to develop a digital learning language learning hub that utilises AI to help users learn AI themselves as well and also support multiple different Irish dialects within AI”, Karatysz added.

The finalists were also proud to mention that they felt their project had more weight, as the group weren’t all fully Irish.

“Myself, I’m half French, said Spicer. “Simon [Standa] here is Polish, Wojciech is Polish, and Simon [Madden] is Irish”.

On Thursday, the office of President Catherine Connolly wrote to the group to extend her support for their representation of the Irish language on the global stage.

“The value of preserving and promoting the Irish language cannot be overemphasised, and your work in proposing public policy solutions to foster the everyday use of Irish through community, public service and digital supports is worthy of the highest praise, said the letter.

The final of the international policy proposal competition will take place on the week of the 20th July next month.

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Conor Healy

Conor Healy is a business journalist at The Irish Times
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