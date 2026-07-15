Prime pair of retail investments off Grafton Street for €6m

Private investors and family offices are expected to be among the parties to run the rule over the sale of two fully let investment properties just off Grafton Street in Dublin’s south city centre.

Numbers 57 William Street and 1 Coppinger Row are generating total rental income of €427,000 from three tenants and are being offered to the market by agent Colliers in one lot at a combined guide price of €6 million. Should a sale proceed at that level, the incoming owner would be in line for a net initial yield of 6.47 per cent after standard purchasers’ costs.

Number 1 Coppinger Row comprises a four-storey over-basement building extending to a net internal area of 6,349sq ft, with independent own-door access to the upper floors from Coppinger Row. Number 57 South William Street is a four-storey building extending to a net internal area of 3,936sq ft. The two buildings are interlinked at basement level, providing a shared rear escape route and have recently undergone extensive refurbishment.

Number 1 Coppinger Row and 57 William Street are interlinked at basement level

The ground floor and basement of 1 Coppinger Row are let to Lion Hunt Limited t/a Coppinger Restaurant on a 25-year lease expiring in August 2048, at a passing rent of €145,000 a year. The upper floors are let to the Centre of English Studies Limited (CES) under a 10-year lease expiring in January 2028, generating a passing rent of €102,000 a year. Founded in Dublin in 1979, CES is one of Ireland’s foremost English language schools.

Number 57 South William Street is fully let to Urbana Beauty Distribution Limited on a 20-year lease expiring in November 2044, subject to a passing rent of €180,000 a year. Urbana Beauty is a well-established operator with clinics in Dublin and Drogheda.

The subject properties occupy a prime location just off Grafton Street. The surrounding area has a strong mix of established hospitality operators, including Peter’s Pub, Farrier and Draper, Metro Cafe and Grogan’s, alongside leading hair-and-beauty salons such as Dylan Bradshaw, Brown Sugar and Salon Zeba.

Michele McGarry of Colliers says: “This is an opportunity to acquire two well-let properties ... We expect strong demand.”