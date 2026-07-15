Home prices rise at their slowest pace in May since 2024 – CSO

Prices outside of Dublin continue to accelerate amid shortage of second-hand properties for sale. Photograph: iStock

Annual Irish home price inflation was static between April and May, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said today, as prices continued to rise at their slowest pace since February 2024.

Residential property prices were 6.2 per cent higher in May compared to the same month last year, unchanged from the 6.2 per cent annual inflation rate recorded in April.

In Dublin, house prices continued to rise but at a slower annual pace in May of 4.7 per cent, down from 5.5 per cent in April, the CSO said.

However, prices outside of Dublin continued to rise at an accelerated rate amid an ongoing shortage of second-hand properties for sale.

More to follow ...