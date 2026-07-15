Business

Home prices rise at their slowest pace in May since 2024 – CSO

Cost outside Dublin continue to accelerate amid a shortage of second-hand properties for sale

Prices outside of Dublin continue to accelerate amid shortage of second-hand properties for sale. Photograph: iStock
Prices outside of Dublin continue to accelerate amid shortage of second-hand properties for sale. Photograph: iStock
Ian Curran
Wed Jul 15 2026 - 11:331 MIN READ

Annual Irish home price inflation was static between April and May, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said today, as prices continued to rise at their slowest pace since February 2024.

Residential property prices were 6.2 per cent higher in May compared to the same month last year, unchanged from the 6.2 per cent annual inflation rate recorded in April.

In Dublin, house prices continued to rise but at a slower annual pace in May of 4.7 per cent, down from 5.5 per cent in April, the CSO said.

However, prices outside of Dublin continued to rise at an accelerated rate amid an ongoing shortage of second-hand properties for sale.

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Ian Curran

Ian Curran

Ian Curran is a Business reporter with The Irish Times
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