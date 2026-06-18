Fintech platform Revolut adds 100,000 Irish customers

Revolut said Ireland remains one of its strongest markets for 'deepening daily customer engagement'. Photograph: iStock

Finance platform Revolut has added 100,000 Irish customers since the turn of the year, according to figures provided by the group on Thursday.

Revolut said it had 3.4 million customers in Ireland, which is up from 3.3 million at the end of last year. The figures indicate steady growth for the fintech, with the 2025 figure up 10 per cent on the year before. It has more than 75 million customers globally.

It said Ireland remains one of its strongest markets for “deepening daily customer engagement”. It offers financial products ranging from savings and investments to credit cards and loans in Ireland.

It reported year-on-year increases in Irish customer savings and investment balances, with about one in 10 Irish users now actively investing with Revolut every month.

Combined, Revolut customers have either invested or saved more than €3 billion with the platform in Ireland.

The figures show it has 348,000 monthly active investing customers, which is an increase of 22 per cent on last year.

Total investment balances are up 40 per cent to €1.1 billion. The average investing balance per customer in Ireland was €3,330 in May, while the average age of investors was 37.

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US equities (39 per cent), money market funds (37 per cent), and exchange-traded funds (16.5 per cent) were the most popular asset classes in Irish customers’ portfolios.

It said it had more than €2 billion in total savings balances in Ireland, which was up by more than two-thirds in the past 12 months.

Joe Heneghan, chief executive of Revolut Europe, said the figures show Ireland is “ready to invest”, but that households are having to do so “with one hand tied behind their backs”.

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“The ‘exchange-traded funds deemed disposal rule’, a high capital gains tax rate, and deposit accounts offering little to no returns are all relics of a previous era,” he said.

“Ireland lags behind when it comes to retail investment – we can see that clearly versus the rest of Europe – but our data shows that there is a strong appetite for investing among a broad demographic of consumers, which could be grown further with a simple, clear tax incentive.”

Ireland’s official Savings and Investment Account (SIA) has been a talking point in media and political circles for months now. Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris first raised the idea in February. Irish savers could soon be ploughing billions of euro into a tax-efficient, State-backed vehicle that would better the paltry deposit rates offered by the main banks, he said.

Heneghan said Revolut “remains committed” to working with the Department of Finance to ensure the SIAs can be rolled out across its digital platform.

“The Minister is right to push for change,” he said. “If we look at investment ratios across Europe, it’s very clear that countries with tax-advantaged investment accounts are significantly outperforming their peers.

“To move the needle for Irish households, we would welcome the introduction of personal investment accounts and are actively engaging with the Department of Finance in its work to make this a reality.

“If well implemented, this would really make a difference to a broad range of people trying to build their investing habits – whether you’re starting out by investing €10 a week, €100 a month, or you’re ready to move some of your savings out of a low-yield bank deposit account.”