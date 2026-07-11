Business

Energia’s new owners appoint Gary McGann as chairman

Takeover completed last month in deal reputed to be worth about €2.5bn

Gary McGann is a former chief executive of Smurfit Kappa and Aer Lingus. He holds non-executive roles with several high-profile firms. Photograph: Eric Luke
Gary McGann is a former chief executive of Smurfit Kappa and Aer Lingus. He holds non-executive roles with several high-profile firms. Photograph: Eric Luke
Joe Brennan
Sat Jul 11 2026 - 06:002 MIN READ

Energia’s new French owners have appointed Gary McGann, the Irish boardroom veteran, as chairman of the company following the completion of its takeover last month in a deal said to be worth about €2.5 billion.

The deal marked Paris-based private equity firm Ardian’s maiden acquisition in the State.

McGann, a former chief executive of Smurfit Kappa and Aer Lingus, holds non-executive roles with several high-profile companies.

He is chairman of privately owned Sicon Ltd and of the Irish subsidiary of Aon plc. He also serves as chairman of Teneo Ireland’s advisory board, and is chairman of Allegro.eu, a European ecommerce marketplace operator. He was also previously chairman of Flutter Entertainment and Aryzta.

READ MORE

Roborock RockMow Z120 review: Premium mower designed to handle challenging terrain

Dig out that gift voucher and spend it this weekend – it’s only sensible

CEO pay in Ireland in 2025: One executive earned $237m

Blood on the carpet as Volkswagen tries to head off existential threat

“His proven leadership, deep commercial expertise and strong track record in guiding complex organisations will be invaluable as we continue to deliver on our strategy to power the energy transition across the island of Ireland,” said Energia chief executive Ian Thom.

“Gary’s appointment strengthens our ability to meet the evolving needs of customers and the wider economy, while also growing to support national policy goals on climate, energy and enterprise.”

Paul Mulvaney, former managing director of The Irish Times Group and a one-time senior executive with ESB, has also joined Energia’s board as a non-executive director.

How can tech offer solutions for obesity and weight management?

Listen | 35:38

US investment group I Squared, which has owned Energia for a decade, agreed in early October to sell the business to Ardian.

Energia’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) edged 1.7 per cent higher to €329.1 million for its financial year to the end of March, according to its latest annual report.

The group includes an electricity and gas supply unit, which has about 885,000 household and business customers; a renewables unit, which owns 383 megawatts of wind assets and purchases electricity from 1.11 gigawatts of third-party green energy producers; and a flexible generation division, mainly made up of two combined cycle gas turbine plants in Huntstown in north Co Dublin.

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan is Markets Correspondent of The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning