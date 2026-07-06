Conroy Gold advances plan for dual stock market listing in Toronto

John Sherman, chairman of Conroy Gold and Natural Resources, noted recent drilling had uncovered 'deepest gold mineralisation to data at Clontibret'.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources said on Monday that it has advanced its plans to pursue a dual listing on the Toronto TSX-Venture Exchange.

Conroy said it was progressing with assessing a possible dual listing as “a means of broadening the company’s access to north American investors and different pools of capital outside of the UK”.

Conroy Gold is currently listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM), which is a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange.

According to the company, a TSX-V listing would offer north American investors a path on to the company’s share register and an ability to transact more easily.

Following the completion of drilling programmes at the company’s site at Clontibret, Monaghan, the Irish gold exploration and development company noted “a series of strongly encouraging assay results”.

Assay results measure the concentration of precious metals in rock or soil samples. According to the company, the drilling at Clontibret “reinforced its interpretation of a large structurally controlled gold system that remains open in all directions”.

Results from the drilling bear resemblance with high-grade gold mines in Australia, and underline “the potential for multi-million-ounce gold mineralisation at depth”, the company said.

In addition, continued operations are currently under way to evaluate the continuity and scale of the gold deposits in the nearby Clay Lake region.

“The successful completion of our phase one drilling programme marks a significant milestone for the company,” said John Sherman, chairman of Conroy Gold.

“Across the programme we have intersected the deepest gold mineralisation to date at Clontibret. “Collectively, these results continue to build our confidence in the scale and grade potential of the Clontibret gold system.”