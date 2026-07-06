Man (61) bled to death after suffering multiple stab and slash wounds, murder trial told

The jury of six men and six women at his trial in the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork on Monday heard details of the injuries Michael Foley was found with.

A man died from blood loss after suffering around 30 stab and slash wounds at his home in Co Cork, a murder trial has heard.

Michael Foley was found dead in a pool of blood at Annville, Barrett’s Place, Macroom, on February 6th, 2024, by nurse Ciara Harmon, who had called to carry out a welfare check on the 61-year-old.

Daniel Hourigan, from Farranree in Cork city, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Foley in his home on February 1st, 2024.

The jury of six men and six women at his trial in the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork on Monday heard details of the injuries Foley was found with.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster said she carried out a preliminary examination of the scene in Annville on the evening of February 6th, 2024. She said she saw Foley’s body laying in a pool of congealed blood near a sofa in the kitchen cum livingroom.

She said she carried out a full postmortem at the Cork University Hospital morgue on February 8th, during which she catalogued 30 incision wounds – 11 stab wounds and 19 slash wounds.

Foley suffered stab wounds to the chest, abdomen and left thigh, as well as to his left arm, which the pathologist said may have been defensive. Twelve of the slash wounds were to the head and skull and seven were to the left hand and elbow.

One stab wound to the right side of the chest penetrated to a depth of 11cm, damaging the pleural cavity of Foley’s right lung. Another wound to his left abdomen penetrated through muscle to a depth of 13cm, she said.

Bolster said Foley also suffered 23 blunt force trauma injuries which could have been caused by being hit by a fist or a shoe or by a fall. She said she would characterise these as moderate rather than severe blunt force trauma injuries.

An analysis of Foley’s blood showed a concentration of 227mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, which would be more than four times the legal driving limit. This equated to him drinking approximately seven or eight pints of alcohol. She also found evidence of sedatives within the therapeutic range.

Bolster said Foley died from haemorrhage and shock due to stab and slash wounds. While no one wound would have caused his instant death, she said they led to his rapid collapse and ultimately his death due to blood loss.

She identified the wound that pierced Foley’s right lung, leading to its collapse, and one the slash wounds, which penetrated his skull and led to a lot of blood loss, as particularly significant.

Shown a black handled knife which gardaí believe was used to fatally wound Foley, Bolster said the wounds were consistent with a single bladed knife with one sharp side and one blunt side. She agreed that the wounds were caused by “that knife or a similar one”.

Under cross-examination by defence counsel Ray Boland, Bolster said the alcohol concentration in Foley’s blood could cause disinhibition and aggression and could affect a person’s co-ordination and ability to defend themselves.

She told Boland that she could not say whether Foley was attacked by one or two people and similarly she could not say what was the sequence of when the individual wounds were inflicted on him.

The case continues.