Apache Pizza adding 120 jobs as it plots expansion

Apache Pizza team members Caitlin Walsh and Amey Vasu pictured celebrating 30 years of Apache business in Ireland. Photograph: Julien Behal

Apache Pizza is creating 120 jobs and will add 12 new stores as it marks 30 years in business.

A third of the new jobs have already been created with the opening of four stores in Cork, Limerick and Kerry, while the remaining 80 jobs will be added between now and December with eight new stores.

The jobs include roles as supervisors, managers, customer service representatives and delivery couriers.

According to Apache, the expansion is fuelled by continued investment in its online platform and growth in online sales.

Apache Pizza claims to be Ireland’s largest pizza chain, selling over four million pizzas in 2025.

The chain opened its first store in Dublin in 1996.