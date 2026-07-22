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Bawag to self-fund PTSB deal and families face cost of living squeeze

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Bawag says it now can fund the takeover of PTSB from its own pockets. Photograph: Michael Nguyen/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Bawag says it now can fund the takeover of PTSB from its own pockets. Photograph: Michael Nguyen/NurPhoto via Getty Images
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Peter Flanagan's picture
Peter Flanagan
Wed Jul 22 2026 - 06:312 MIN READ

The sale of PTSB to Bawag may still face some uncertainty, but the Austrian lender is clear it is still focused on the deal. The bank said on Tuesday it had accumulated more than €1 billion of excess capital, more than enough to self-fund the acquisition and it remains “incredibly excited” about the opportunity. Joe Brennan has the story.

Families face an “unwelcome squeeze” on their cash as surging oil prices sparked by the US-Iran war drive up the cost of living, Bank of Ireland warns. Its forecast comes as the Middle East conflict worsens, threatening further energy price hikes likely to hit Irish households. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Dublin Airport looks set for an explosion of growth with the lifting of the much derided passenger cap. So why is Aer Lingus cutting hundreds of jobs? John McManus asks the question in his column.

Developer David Daly’s October Investments has secured the flexible workspace provider Pembr as occupier for No 16 St Stephen’s Green. The building, which served for many years as the corporate headquarters of the ESB, has been restored and redeveloped as an office building capable of accommodating more than 350 workers. Ronald Quinlan reports.

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The rise of China and its cheaper exports has had many consequences, but perhaps none more so than the impact on Europe’s industrial base. One Belgian plant’s struggles in the face of Chinese competition encapsulates the issue.

Fitzpatrick & Heavey Homes has expanded into the Limerick housing market after it closed a deal to buy a development site in the outskirts of the city for an undisclosed fee. Killian Woods reports.

Fears for the future of jobs at the ProAmpac packaging plant in Carnew, Co Wicklow, have grown with the announcement by the company that it is exploring the possibility of transferring its business elsewhere. Tim O’Brien reports.

An Coimisiún Pleanála has refused planning permission to Ventaway for a 24 storey office block on the former City Arts Centre at City Quay in Dublin 2. Gordon Deegan has the story.

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