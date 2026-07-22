European shares hit two-week high on strong results

Easyjet shares lost altitude in London on fears that an EU ownership review could hit bids for the airline. Photograph: by Fabrice Coffrini/ AFP via Getty Images

European shares hit a two-week high on Wednesday on the back of strong results and boosts for energy stocks.

Dublin

Ryanair shares fell 1.88 per cent to €24.58 on reports that the European Union is considering a review of airline ownership rules.

Currently, the bloc requires that more than 50 per cent of member state airlines must be EU controlled.

News agency Reuters reported that an EU official said the review would “protect strategic autonomy” to ensure control of regional carriers remained within the bloc.

Dealers in Dublin said the report hit airline shares generally, particularly EasyJet, subject of bids by US funds.

Housebuilder Cairn Homes rose 2 per cent to €2.51 while rival Glenveagh Properties edged 0.8 per cent up to €2.39.

Many leading stocks were more or less flat on Wednesday, dealers noted.

London

Irish sandwich and consumer foods specialist Greencore dominated headlines in London on Thursday, climbing almost 8.5 per cent to 240.6 pence sterling.

The Dublin-based group now expects full-year adjusted operating profit for continuing operations to be above current market expectations and in the range of £234 million (€274 million) to £242 million.

This would be nearly double £125.7 million reported in the 52 weeks to September 26th 2025, and above previous company compiled consensus of between £219 million to £231 million.

Budget airline EasyJet’s shares sank 12 per cent to 585.2p after news agency Reuters reported that the EU is preparing a review of airline ownership rules to prevent foreign investors from taking control of carriers.

Dealers said the news sparked fears that the EU move could derail a bidding war for EasyJet between US investment firms Apollo and Castlelake.

The Reuters report left investors cautious about other airlines.

Wizz Air, widely tipped as a takeover target should an EasyJet deal succeed, fell 2.8 per cent to 1,037p.

Europe

European shares ended at a two-week high ‌on Wednesday, driven by energy and defence stocks, while Randstad soared in its strongest day since 2008 after the world’s largest staffing company topped quarterly ​revenue expectations.

The Netherlands-based Randstad rose nearly 14 per cent to €36.28, pushing it to the top of the pan-European STOXX 600 index after signalling a rebound in demand across key markets.

The index gained 0.6 per cent to 647.07 points, its highest close since July 6.

Most sectors inched higher. Aerospace and defence stocks led sectoral gains, up 2.6 per cent.

Energy shares firmed up 0.8 per cent as Brent crude prices broke above $93 a barrel, their highest in six weeks, after tankers carrying Saudi oil to Asia turned back from the ⁠Red Sea following threats from Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

Aircraft maker, Airbus, whose customers include Irish airline Aer Lingus, gained 7 per cent to €208.30.

The company launched a €5 billion share buyback programme and unveiled new midterm targets including a near-doubling of profits by 2029.

Tech stocks on the STOXX 600 dipped 0.5 per cent ahead of quarterly results from Alphabet and Tesla ⁠in the U.S. after markets close. The results ​will be watched for clues on whether the rally in AI-related ​stocks still has room to run.

Finland’s load-handling equipment ​maker Hiab jumped 11.2 per cent to €59.20 after higher second-quarter orders.

The European Central Bank is widely expected to leave interest rates untouched when it meets on Thursday.

US

US stocks swung between small gains and losses after microchip makers came off session lows and oil prices jumped on the escalation of the US-Iran war.

Traders were braced for key earnings reports from tech giants including Google owner, Alphabet, electric car maker Tesla and International Business Machines (IBM) due later on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 Index was up less than 0.1 per cent as of morning trading. – Additional reporting: Bloomberg, Reuters