The fallout from the BP-Albert Manifold clash continues

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The BP-Albert Manifold saga continues, and it shows no sign of losing steam. The now former BP chairman hit back at what he called “lies” told about him since he was removed from the job on Monday. Arthur Beesley has the latest, and he also dives into the backstory and where things may go from here.

If the Irish government thought Donald Trump’s tariffs and wider tax policies would fall away after his presidency ends, it can think again. Rohit Kumar, PwC US tax policy services leader, tells Colin Gleeson that these policies are likely here to stay.

Regulators have given State water utility Úisce Éireann the green light to spend almost €14 billion by 2029 on key infrastructure needed to aid new home building and meet growing demand. As Barry O’Halloran notes, a lack of services such as water supply and waste treatment are among several barriers delaying the construction of new homes in the Republic.

In the interview of the week, Derek Scally sits down with German finance minister Lars Klingbeil to get his views on Ireland, Russia and Europe’s economic health.

Jerome Powell’s term as chairman of the US federal reserve was a tumultuous one to say the least. Between Covid, inflation and insults from Donald Trump he was tested like few Fed chairs are. So how did he do? Martin Wolf reviews his report card.

The chief executive of the State’s largest private landlord, Ires Reit, said the company continues to engage with “all levels of Government”, despite turning down an invitation to appear before an Oireachtas committee earlier this month. Ian Curran reports.

Salary transparency in Ireland varies significantly by occupation, with frontline and operational roles substantially more likely to include pay information than office-based occupations, new data from jobs platform Indeed shows. Colin has the story.

Colin also reports that the directors of all six local Irish radio stations with Rupert Murdoch’s Onic Audio are to leave their posts along with a number of their staff in the coming weeks as part of major restructuring at the group.

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