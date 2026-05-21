Credit unions, IRFU and An Post named Ireland’s most reputable organisations

Ireland's Caelan Doris (centre) lifts the Triple Crown trophy with team-mates at the Aviva Stadium in March. Photograph: Brian Lawless

Credit unions have topped a poll of the 100 most reputable organisations in Ireland for the fourth year in a row, as global tech companies like such as Meta and Elon Musk’s X plunged to the bottom of the ranking.

The Reputation Agency’s long-running reputation index asks more than 5,000 people to rank a selection of 100 organisations.

The agency said the “reputation score”, which forms the basis of the ranking, measures the strength of the “emotional bond” between an organisation and the public.

Ireland’s credit-union movement achieved an “excellent” reputation score of 81.7, the agency said. It also ranked first in the public’s perception of its conduct, which is the “most important driver of reputation in Ireland”.

David Malone, chief executive of the Irish League of Credit Unions, said it was a “pleasure to once again be recognised” as Ireland’s most reputable organisation.

“This recognition reflects the enduring trust that people across Ireland continue to place in their local credit unions, alongside the positive response from members to the continued evolution of our services and customer offering,” he said.

After a hardscrabble Triple Crown win in this year’s Six Nations Championship, the IRFU, a new entrant to the top 10, was ranked as the second most reputable organisation in the Republic with a score of 80.

“We are delighted to see the IRFU recognised with an excellent-tier reputation score and ranked second in the country,” said Kevin Potts, chief executive of the IRFU. “This is a significant endorsement of the work taking place across Irish rugby – from the grassroots game to our professional teams – and reflects the trust and support of our players, volunteers, partners, and fans. We remain committed to building a sustainable and inclusive future for rugby in Ireland and to continuing to earn that trust every day.”

An Post rounded out the top three, just behind the IRFU, with a score 79.8.