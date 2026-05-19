C&C revenue declines as consumers turn cautious

Drinks group C&C said net revenue in its core brands grew last year, but overall revenue declined and profits fell as a challenging trading environment weighed on the business.

The company, which includes Bulmers and Tennent’s in its portfolio, said the 5.7 per cent decline in overall net revenue was partly due to the planned exit of Budweiser Brewing Group’s contractual volume in the Republic of Ireland.

C&C also pointed to weaker consumer confidence across the UK and Ireland, hit by rising living costs, interest uncertainty and geopolitical shifts, as one of the key factors affecting demand in its markets, with hospitality market conditions “challenging” during the year.

Revenue for the year ended February 28th, 2026 was €1.57 billion, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were €104.3 million for the year, from €112 million previously. Pre-tax profit was €49.8 million, down from €55.9 million a year earlier. Operating profit before exceptional items was €70.5 million.

Operating margin was broadly flat at 4.5 per cent.

In Ireland, revenue fell to €296.1 million from €364.4 million a year earlier. In its Bulmers business, volumes grew 2 per cent and net revenue grew 3 per cent.

“We have made demonstrable progress in multiple areas across the Group in the past 12 months and now have a more stable operating platform from which to build,” said Roger White, chief executive.

“Having established the best route forward for C&C Group to create value and having done much of the preliminary enabling work required, we now look forward with a renewed focus and drive to deliver the necessary change and improvements we have identified to support our value creation ambitions.”

The company has proposed a final dividend of 3.67 cent, down from 4.13 cent in the previous financial year.

Looking ahead, C&C said trading performance since the period end had been in line with expectations. It said it currently expected to meet full-year financial objectives, despite the challenging macro environment.

“We will continue to develop the growing C&C Brands portfolio, with our brand innovation pipeline now firmly established,” White said. “We anticipate a series of exciting brand initiatives and a strong promotional programme across the key summer months.”