Car hire warning and the joys of small talk

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With the summer holiday season approaching, as many as two in five Irish holidaymakers who hired a car overseas last year experienced difficulties, with long waiting times, hidden fees and misleading descriptions among the most common problems.

A report from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) published this morning points to widespread problems prompting the watchdog to urge consumers to take precautions to avoid paying more when renting a car abroad this summer. Conor Pope has the story.

Housing is back in the news, with a report from estate agent Sherry FitzGerald suggesting output will continue to improve over the next couple of years.

While the “same challenges” that have persisted in the market over the past decade are still present, there is “much reason to be optimistic”, the group says, adding the data suggests housing completions this year will be “in line with, if not higher” than 2025.

Across the water, the turmoil for British prime minister Keir Starmer is unlikely to let up anytime soon, but it is the Brexit referendum – almost a decade ago now – that our columnist John Fitzgerald is turning his attention to this morning.

He says it is now clear that most of the UK electorate are suffering from buyers’ remorse and would, if there were a second referendum, vote to reverse the earlier unwise choice. The hollowness of the Brexit promise is now a lived reality, not the myth dubbed “Project Fear”.

Staying with European-related matters, Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy has penned an opinion piece suggesting the EU is attempting to show “real agility and adaptability” in the changing global trading order.

“We must use the coming presidency to reaffirm this commitment,” he says. “It is, after all, in Ireland’s interest, too.”

In this week’s Me and My Money slot, non-alcoholic wine specialist Majken Bech-Bailey tells Tony Clayton-Lea about spending €10,000 on a Rolex watch for her husband.

Elsewhere, FT columnist Pilita Clark explains why the biggest movers and shakers believe in the power of small talk.

“A lot of guff is written about how dull and exhausting small talk can be,” she says. “In social situations, maybe. But it is an entirely different matter in the office.”

On the jobs front, a new report from Linked Finance shows Irish SMEs are creating jobs at the fastest pace in nearly a decade, but there is a widening split between domestic-facing firms and exporters.

In our Q&A slot, Dominic Coyle has some words of advice for a couple revising their wills who would like to appoint some of their siblings or nieces and nephews as executors. They are all living overseas, but return to Ireland regularly.

“When it comes to wills – at least for that minority who even bother to think that far ahead – the focus is almost always on what a person wants to do with their assets rather than who will oversee that process,” Dominic says. “But choosing executors is an important element in estate planning.”

Finally, Irish workers are among the most likely in the world to receive employer-provided training, according to data from jobs platform Indeed.

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