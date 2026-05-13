CRH finance chief steps down ‘by mutual agreement’ after year

CRH said that its chief financial officer, Nancy Buese, has stepped down “by mutual agreement” after just a year with the building materials and services giant.

She has been replaced by Corkman Aylwyn Bryan, who has been with the company for 14 years, most recently serving as chief financial officer (CFO) of its key Americas division, CRH said in a statement on Wednesday.

Buese, a US native, will remain with CRH for three months to support a smooth transition, it said. She took up the role last May, having most recently served as CFO of Baker Hughes, a US energy group. Prior to that, she held a similar role between 2016 and 2022 at Newmont Corporation, a gold mining group.

Buese’s departure “is not related to any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to its accounting practices, financial statements, financial guidance, internal controls or operations”, CRH said. This is a standard clarification when the finance chief of a US-listed company steps down.

“I would like to thank Nancy for her contributions to CRH and I wish her success. I am pleased that Nancy will work closely with Aylwyn and the finance team to ensure strong leadership and continuity during the transition period,” said group chief executive Jim Mintern.

Bryan has a deep understanding of CRH’s business, has strong financial expertise and a proven track record of delivery for shareholders, he said.

[ CRH says US investors now account for 65% of all shareholders after company’s S&P 500 inclusionOpens in new window ]

“This experience will be invaluable to CRH as we continue to execute and evolve our strategy and drive consistent long-term growth.”

The Dublin-headquartered group’s top executives have been largely New York based since it quit the Irish stock market in 2023 and moved its main listing to the New York Stock Exchange.

North America accounted for 71 per cent of its $7.7 billion (€6.5 billion) adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation last year and three-quarters of its net profit.

CRH reported two weeks ago that its total revenues rose 9 per cent in the first quarter to $7.4 billion, 4 per cent ahead of the consensus forecast of analysts who cover the group. Ebitda advanced 18 per cent to $586 million. That was almost 8 per cent ahead of market expectations.