A thousand new homes in Dublin and oil prices on the rise again

Builder John Sisk & Son and the Durkan family-owned developer D/RES Properties will begin selling affordable houses in a new project.

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Two of Ireland’s best-known construction and property names are joining forces in a new venture to build 1,000 social and affordable homes a year with initial funding of €32 million.

Builder John Sisk & Son and the Durkan family-owned developer D/RES Properties will begin selling affordable houses in a new project, Foothills in Killinarden, Dublin, where they are building 635 homes in September. Barry O’Halloran reports.

The dollar climbed in Asia this morning on signs that talks between the United States and Iran were deadlocked, leaving the vital Strait of Hormuz all but shut and sending oil prices higher.

Brent oil futures quickly rose 4.5 per cent in Asian trade to $105.87 (€90.07) a barrel, while US crude gained 5 per cent to $100.24 a barrel.

Since the Iran war began, financial markets have shown faith that Trump and the ayatollahs will bring the war to a speedy conclusion. Oil prices have, so far, only increased by about 50 per cent – modest in the circumstances.

However, our columnist John Fitzgerald doesn’t have the same faith as financial markets in the wisdom of the US president. He believes Ireland, and the wider EU, should prepare for the real possibility that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for much of 2026.

Elsewhere, office outfitter Huntoffice Technology is eyeing expansion into the UK as this year’s revenues head to €25 million on the back of new trends driving demand in its industry.

Demand is growing for office fit-out and design from employers grappling with changing work patterns that have emerged since the Covid pandemic, according to Huntoffice co-founder and managing director Seamus Hunt.

Meanwhile, rising commissions being charged by the big taxi app platforms and the introduction of flat fare offerings by Uber late last year have given impetus to local efforts to organise alternatives, with two Dublin-based operations – Tap a Taxi and Hola Taxi – saying they have been recruiting significant numbers of drivers in recent weeks. Emmet Malone reports.

Finally, children’s book author and illustrator Fiona Breheny tells Me and My Money about her spending habits.

“I think the most extravagant thing I ever spent my savings on was a two-week trip to Australia,” she says. “We went to visit relatives in Sydney, and we spent the whole two weeks living in the lap of luxury.”

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