Irish office outfitter Huntoffice eyes UK expansion

Demand for meeting pods is helping to boost revenues at Huntoffice.

Office outfitter Huntoffice Technology is eyeing expansion into the UK as this year’s revenues head to €25 million on the back of new trends driving demand in its industry.

Demand is growing for office fit-out and design from employers grappling with changing work patterns that have emerged since the Covid pandemic, according to Huntoffice co-founder and managing director Seamus Hunt.

Revenues at the Co Limerick-headquartered business could reach “€25 million or €26 million” this year, more than 13 per cent ahead of the €22 million the company earned in 2025, he said at the weekend.

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“We’ve had a great start to the year,” Hunt noted. “We’ve had our best four months that we ever had.”

He added that demand was showing no signs of slowing down.

“Expansion into the UK is now firmly in our sights,” he said.

Huntoffice already has a United Kingdom website and will begin work in earnest on its move once its technology is “tried and tested”.

The firm already has contacts in the UK, including with some suppliers. Initial soundings show good demand for its products and services.

Founded in 1999 by Hunt and his brother John, the business now employs 65 people in three bases – Limerick, Cork and Dublin – fitting out and designing offices, as well as providing the normal range of supplies.

Clients include discount supermarkets Aldi and Lidl and tech giant Amazon, along with many Irish businesses, ranging from big to typical small- and medium-sized organisations.

Hybrid working has prompted employers to look at the workplaces they provide.

“Employers need to attract people back to the office,” said Hunt. “They also want to attract and retain new talent.”

Technology remains critical while design and layout, furniture and desks are becoming more important, he said.

Self-contained meeting pods, which allow small groups to gather or one person to host discussions with others working remotely, are increasingly desirable to clients.

“There is a huge spike in demand for meeting pods at the moment,” said Hunt.

Employers also want breakout areas, canteens, smart lockers and other facilities.

Businesses can save cash by making better use of space, a move that can potentially aid them in cutting energy bills, which look poised to rise again, said Hunt.

Huntoffice’s showrooms allow customers to trial its products and to see them in action.

The company also employs in-house design teams, allowing small and medium-sized customers to save on paying architects and other specialists.

While the business is gearing up for its UK expansion, its managing director is adamant that the home market remains its first priority.

“We’re an Irish company and with the demand we’ve experienced this year, we see a massive opportunity here,” he said.