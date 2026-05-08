Report calls for renewed coal use for energy and where does your food come from?

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Amid the Middle East turmoil, more and more countries are turning back to coal for their energy needs. Ireland should be one of them, according to a new report from the Irish Academy of Engineering. The State should convert Moneypoint power station to burn coal and drop the ban on offshore fossil fuel exploration, it says. Barry O’Halloran reports on what no doubt will be a controversial recommendation.

Where do you get your food from? If you eat Irish fruit and vegetables there is a good chance it comes from a relatively small group of farmers, and that is set to only get smaller in the years ahead. In Agenda, Paul Colgan spoke to a number of the big players, and looks at the issues facing the industry overall.

Up to 94 per cent of the companies that could qualify for refunds through Ireland’s research and development (R&D) tax credit may not be taking advantage of the scheme, according to a British advisory firm newly established in Ireland. Ian Curran has the story.

Ian also reports that just under half of Irish workers believe their teams are understaffed, raising concerns about burnout and their ability to manage daily workloads under current labour market conditions. According to a new survey from human resources software company SD Worx, two in five employees in Ireland are looking for a new job, citing poor management of their time and effort and lack of growth opportunities in the workplace.

In recent years there have been various trends in the economy, from “quiet quitting” to the great resignation, there have been plenty of moments that appeared to be a structural change in the workplace. Now though, there appear to be fewer and fewer leaving their jobs. Sarah O’Connor sets out to find out why.

Domestic Irish banks have been behind less than half of loans to households and businesses over the past seven years, according to a new Central Bank study, highlighting a broader and less concentrated credit landscape than mortgage market share figures alone suggest. Joe Brennan reports.

Planning a holiday this summer? As Barry O’Halloran reports, it could be a nightmare for airlines as issues around the supply of jetfuel become ever more acute.

Staying with aviation though, Barry also reports that Dublin Airport is not experiencing any impact from the squeeze on jet fuel supplies and fallout from the US-Israel conflict with Iran that has closed a vital Middle East shipping lane. The State’s biggest gateway expects to handle 11 million passengers this summer, but conceded that the business faces uncertainty sparked by geopolitical tensions.

Irish companies are still carrying more than €700 million in warehoused debt five years after pandemic, according to Revenue’s latest annual report. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

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