Dublin airport expects 11m passenger this summer

Around 11 million people will travel through Dublin Airport this summer, says operator DAA. Photograph: Alan Currie/Getty Images

Dublin Airport expects to handle 11 million passenger this summer but conceded that the business faces uncertainty sparked by geopolitical tensions. More than 100,000 people will travel through the State’s biggest airport every day from the start of June to the end of August, DAA said on Thursday.

State company DAA made the forecast as rising fuel costs prompt airlines to axe summer services. Dublin Airport managing director, Gary McLean, said that the business was facing “a little uncertainty”.

However, the State airports company maintains that demand for travel in and out of the Republic continues to grow. Dublin Airport will “welcome around 11 million passengers” over the summer, 2 per cent more than during same period in 2025.

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