European shares fall as investors mull Middle East peace prospects

European shares slipped on Thursday after a steep rally in the previous session, as investors assessed progress towards a ​US-Iran peace deal that pushed crude prices sharply lower.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended 1.1 per cent lower after rising more than 2 per cent on Wednesday. Most regional bourses, including in France, Germany and the UK, also fell.

Oil prices ⁠came under pressure as the US and Iran edged towards a temporary agreement to ‌halt ‌their ​war, sources and officials said. Tehran is reviewing a proposal that would stop the fighting but leave the most contentious issues unresolved.

DUBLIN

The Iseq All-Share index edged less than 0.1 per cent higher to 12,943.75.

FBD lost 2.1 per cent to €16.35. The insurer said that a spike in market interest rates so far this year – sending bond valuations, which have an inverse relationship with rates, lower – has resulted in the general insurer taking an unrealised, paper loss against its bond portfolio.

Irish Continental Group (ICG) slid 4.4 per cent to €6.50. Elevated fuel costs still pose a risk to full-year earnings estimates for the ferries operator, according to Davy analyst, Stephen Furlong.

Uniphar dipped 0.8 per cent to €4.30, handing back some of its recent gains, even as the group highlighted that it has had a strong start this year.

LONDON

The FTSE 100 dropped 1.6 per cent, ‌as losses in oil majors Shell and BP and defence firms weighed, while Britons headed to ‌the polls in local and regional elections.

The elections could deal a huge blow to prime minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, renewing scepticism ​about his ability to govern. They could also signal the beginning of the end of Britain’s traditional ⁠two-party system.

Shares of Shell dropped 2.9 per cent ⁠despite reporting its highest quarterly profit ⁠in two years ​and raising its dividend. Rival BP fell 2.6 per cent, as oil’s slide below $100 weighed on its stock.

Shares of BAE Systems were down 4.7 per cent, among the biggest drags on the FTSE 100, after the defence firm maintained its full-year outlook.

InterContinental Hotels Group rose 1.5 per cent after topping quarterly room revenue estimates as its US business rebounded.

Autotrader Group gained 4.1 per cent ‌after a source told Reuters ⁠that activist investor Palliser Capital had built an up to 2 per cent stake in the company.

EUROPE

European energy stocks dropped 2.5 per cent as ​crude fell below $100 a barrel. Shell lost 2.9 per cent despite beating first-quarter profit estimates and raising its dividend by 5 per cent.

European equities ⁠have lagged global peers since ​the conflict began, with elevated energy costs from supply disruption ​following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz fuelling inflation fears and clouding growth prospects.

On the earnings front, spirits group Campari tumbled 14.5 per cent after first-quarter revenue missed expectations. Peers Diageo and Pernod Ricard fell more than 2 per cent each, while the beverages index dropped 2.1 per cent.

Defence stocks shed 2.7 per cent, with Rheinmetall down 6.9 per cent after the German group reported first-quarter results ‌and said it had ⁠submitted a bid to buy German Naval Yards Kiel.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers fell 4.7 per cent after the medical technology company cut its full-year outlook, citing structural changes in the ‌Chinese market and higher inflation expectations.

NEW YORK

Major stock market indices were little changed in early afternoon trading.

Of Irish interest, Flutter Entertainment rallied on news that the gambling giant has ‌made management changes at its US FanDuel brand, saying its chief executive Amy Howe had left the company and that ‌Flutter veteran Dan Taylor would oversee the US business in a new, beefed-up role.

Cybersecurity stocks gained after Datadog raised its full-year earnings forecast. Datadog surged more than 30 per cent at one stage, while peers CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks also advanced.

Snap ‌dipped after the Snapchat parent said its first-quarter advertising revenue was impacted by the Middle East conflict and slowing growth in North America.

Whirlpool slumped after the home-appliance ​maker missed first-quarter sales estimates and suspended its dividend.