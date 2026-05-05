Plans to be lodged for 223-bedroom hotel in Rathmines

A developer seeks to refurbish the existing aparthotel at 121 to 125 Lower Rathmines Road. Photograph: Getty Images

Plans are to be lodged for a six-storey hotel on Lower Rathmines Road in Dublin 6. The facility is to have 223 bedrooms.

Giocoso UC is to lodge plans with Dublin City Council to extend and refurbish an existing aparthotel at 121 to 125 Lower Rathmines Road and the application is seeking to add 157 bedrooms to the 66 bedrooms already in place at the site.

The statutory planning notice states the hotel will be six storeys over a lower ground floor and as part of the application, Giocoso Ltd is seeking to demolish 4,218sq m of floor area and refurbish 2,332sq m. The total floor area of the new facility will be 7,626sq m.

The council has given the go-ahead for a separate 267-bedroom hotel for Balmoral Land Beresford Ltd at Beresford Street, Dublin 7, as part of a mixed-use scheme.

The scheme is envisaged to be 12 storeys and also includes 191 apartments and the provision of a new public plaza to the southeast corner of the site at the junction of Mary’s Lane and George’s Hill.

The council has granted planning permission despite objections from a number of local residents and a local primary school.

In giving the project the go-ahead, the council concluded that the delivery of residential (and employment) development on this highly accessible, underutilised, serviced brownfield site, in a compact form would be consistent with policies and intended outcomes of current Government policy.

The council also found that the planned 12-storey height was appropriate to the site and area and allows for a suitable higher inner city density of development that will represent an efficient use of scarce zoned and serviced urban land.

On behalf of the Board of Management of Presentation Primary School George’s Hill, Halston Street, Dublin 7, school principal Lorraine Hession said the proposed building, close to the school, gives rise to serious concerns regarding overlooking.

Hession told the council that being overlooked “raises profound child protection and safeguarding issues, and creates an unacceptable loss of privacy for pupils and staff”.

Local resident Anthony Lynam said that the area “already has numerous existing hotels including recent new developments of hotels”.

“This is a complete over-saturation of this type of accommodation in the area.”