The heat dome is back, does that mean a heatwave across Ireland?

Feeling the heat in a north county Dublin wheat field - temperatures set to rise again. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Did I hear correctly there’s another heatwave on the way?

You certainly heard the word “heat” because the forecast for next week is for temperatures to rise again.

Whether or not it will be an official heatwave, we’ll have to wait and see.

Is a fresh wave of heat not a heatwave?

In Ireland it’s only officially a heatwave if there are five or more successive days when temperatures exceed 25 degrees.

Well, if we’re getting technical, is the new hot spell due to a heat dome?

Technically speaking, a heat dome isn’t a technical term, but it is commonly used to describe conditions where heat builds up under a static high pressure system, like it’s trapped in a zipped-up dome tent.

And yes, next week’s high temperature alerts do stem from signs that another heat dome is forming.

How hot will it get?

Much like the recent hot spell – which was officially a heatwave – Ireland will be on the fringes of the next heat dome and Met Éireann is forecasting higher than normal July temperatures.

However, it is thought they may not exceed the mid-20s and it’s also likely to be less humid than last time, so there should be fewer sticky nights.

Our neighbours in Britain and mainland Europe won’t get off so lightly. Already England is looking at temperatures above 30 degrees again.

France, still experiencing temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s in most parts, is looking at highs of over 35 degrees.

Spain, which has also maintained dangerous heat warnings in some provinces, is facing a more widespread return to temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s.

Italy, Germany, Greece and most other countries are also forecasting difficult to dangerous heat conditions.

Isn’t that to be expected, though – they are, after all, holiday “hot” spots?

Summer heat is nothing new on mainland Europe but there were extreme temperatures in May, which is spring; in June, which is early summer; and now they are forecast again in July.

Then they can expect the “normal” intense heat of August. So it’s not so much the heat that’s worrying as its early appearance, frequency, unprecedented peaks and extended stay.

And is it worrying?

Definitely. Heat stress kills. Even in Ireland where temperatures are comparatively tame, hospital admissions rise with the heat.

I’ve probably had my annual quota of ice-cream already – what else can I do to stay cool?

The good weather can be enjoyed so long as you pace yourself. Stay in shade at the height of the sun, pull blinds at home to keep rooms cool, drink plenty of liquids and wear a hat. If holidaying abroad, bring a good – and long – book.