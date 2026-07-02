Irish developer Sisk wins contract for Battersea Power Station project in London

A rendering of what the proposed Guggenheim-inspired buildings will look like upon completion. Image: Battersea Power Station

Irish developer Sisk has been awarded the contract to lead construction on the latest phase of the Battersea Power Station regeneration project, set to begin this summer.

The contract is the third phase of Battersea Power Station’s long term development plans in London, which aims to transform the 42-acre site into a neighbourhood of homes, shops, cafes, offices and public space.

More than a thousand homes have been built at what is called Circus West Village, while the old power station itself now houses Apple’s UK headquarters and more than 100 brands.

This new phase will focus on the completion of the area’s pedestrianised high street. Sisk will be responsible for two new buildings designed by Gehry Partners, which will mark the completion of this phase of the development.

The two new buildings will comprise 300 new homes, 65,000sq ft of new commercial spaces, community hub, and an expanded bike station with 600 spaces.

The two new buildings form an extension to pre-existing buildings at Prospect Place.

“Battersea Power Station is one of London’s most iconic regeneration projects and we are proud to have been appointed as main contractor for this next phase of development,” said Steven McGee, chief operating officer of Sisk Ireland and UK.

“This is a significant appointment for Sisk and reflects our growing capability in the UK residential sector,” he said.

“It further strengthens our footprint in London and demonstrates the confidence clients are placing in Sisk to deliver complex projects at scale,” McGee added.

This story was updated on July 2nd, 2026 to correct Steven McGee’s title to chief operating officer, Sisk Ireland and UK.