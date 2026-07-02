Warmer days with temperatures in 20s forecast, but uncertainty over another heatwave

Southern and eastern counties are to get the best of the coming warm spell. Photograph: Alan Betson

A return to warmer weather is forecast for next week, but it could be stretching expectations to prepare for a heatwave.

Met Éireann is expecting a rise in temperatures to the low to mid-20s from Saturday and into the following week.

The warmth will not be evenly distributed, however, with southern and eastern counties getting the best of it while northern and northwestern areas will have cloud and rain keeping conditions cooler.

“Donegal is going to be a lot different from Wexford,” meteorologist Michelle Dillon said.

The warm spell is expected due to the return of an area of high pressure that has moved south of Ireland.

High pressure is associated with generally calm, clear conditions and this area has gathered warm air from the Azores and west Africa so it also brings higher temperatures.

It looks like it will linger off the south and southwest, rather than moving directly over Ireland, although indications are it will stretch into southern counties on Saturday and Sunday and spread to western counties on Tuesday.

“The high pressure should be more dominant by midweek, giving more in the way of sunshine and, as a result, higher temperatures,” Dillon said.

“Even in the north, we should see temperatures over 20 degrees – although they may stay at 19 to 20 degrees in coastal areas of the north and northwest – and between the low to mid-20s across the rest of the country.”

A repeat of last month’s heatwave is uncertain, but Dillon said a period of “decent” rather than remarkable weather was more likely.

A developing feature, however, is the longish dry spell with the fire weather index showing high risk in parts of Galway, Tipperary, Cork and Carlow by late next week.

There is unsettled weather to contend with first as Friday and Saturday will see a mix of cloud, showers and light rain with highest temperatures ranging from 17 to 20 degrees in northern and western areas and 20 to 23 in the south and east.

It will be breezy, too, as this high-pressure area is insufficient to block wind coming in from the Atlantic.

The extended range forecast for the rest of July sees a cautious prediction of warmer-than-average temperatures and lower-than-normal rainfall across the country.

That is consistent with summer forecasts from meteorological services across Britain and mainland Europe.

Like Ireland, these area are in a cooler period after last month’s heatwave although parts of France and Spain – in particular inland – are still dealing with high temperatures.

A rise to the high 30s is forecast for many parts of France next week while parts of Spain will see a return to temperatures of 40 degrees and beyond.