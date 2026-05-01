Business

Planning permission to be sought for College Green hotel

Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links get go-ahead for swimming pool

In a planning application to be lodged with Dublin City Council in coming days, Figs Properties Ltd is seeking planning permission for a hotel at 30-33 College Green. Photograph: Google Street View
In a planning application to be lodged with Dublin City Council in coming days, Figs Properties Ltd is seeking planning permission for a hotel at 30-33 College Green. Photograph: Google Street View
Gordon Deegan
Fri May 01 2026 - 17:272 MIN READ

Plans are shortly to be lodged for a new six-storey, 97-bedroom hotel for College Green in Dublin 2.

In the planning application to be lodged with Dublin City Council, businessman Deepak Sharma’s Figs Properties Ltd is seeking planning permission for the hotel at 30-33 College Green, which also fronts on to Suffolk Street.

The published statutory planning notice noted that the building at 30-33 College Green was a protected structure.

The hotel development is also to include a new six-storey extension. The hotel will also have a spa with treatment rooms and a gym.

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A cafe, restaurant and bar at ground level will also be provided.

Sharma sold a majority 59 per cent share in his Dublin-based Vita Actives to Dairygold in June 2023.

The final set of accounts for Vita Actives Ltd before it became part of the Dairygold group show that revenues increased by 39 per cent to €41.3 million as pretax profits increased by 23 per cent to €7.45 million in the 12 months to the end of August 2023.

Separately, the Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links has secured planning permission from Fingal County Council for an outdoor fresh water swimming pool on the hotel grounds. The facility is part of the Sandman Hotel Group.

A planning report lodged with the application said that since the Sandman group purchase in 2019, the group has invested considerably in the hotel and golf course facilities.

The Sandman Group is upgrading the hotel facilities and “the swimming pool is the next phase of these proposed works”.

The RW Nowlan report said the proposed development “aims to enhance the amenity offering and leisure facilities available to hotel guests”.

The new outdoor pool facilities “are modest in scale, sensitively designed, and positioned to integrate seamlessly into the existing landscape character for the site”, the report said.

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