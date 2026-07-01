Ifac’s climate warning and what 90s nostalgia can do for your finances

Ifac has warned climate change could cost the State as much as €13 billion per year. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The last couple of weeks has put climate change firmly back at the top of the news agenda. Now the Government faces a warning from its own budgetary watchdog that failing to meet the State’s climate targets could cost the exchequer up to €13 billion a year by 2050. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Nostalgia for the 1990s seems to be everywhere these days, with everything from Reebok Pumps to film cameras sweeping social media. Clearly there are huge differences between the 90s and today when it comes to managing your finances, but are there lessons you can use to keep a handle on your wallet? Joanne Hunt looks at how going back 30 years might not be the worst thing in Money Matters.

Ireland essentially depends on US companies for jobs and the tax they, along with their workers, pay. Yet time and time again the Government seems unwilling to admit that basic fact. In his column, John McManus writes that a bit of honesty about that fact wouldn’t go astray.

New legislation aimed at improving compliance with vehicle roadworthiness standards will have a “positive effect” on business activity levels at the British-owned company responsible for operating the State’s NCT scheme, its directors have said. Ian Curran has the story.

In Commercial Property, Fiona Reddan reports that the Murphy & Gunn site in Rathgar is back on the market with an asking price of €6 million.

Professional services firm Cognizant cut close to 200 jobs in Ireland a year after it announced plans to add more than 300 staff. Killian Woods reports.

Meta is making fundamental changes to WhatsApp, but what are they exactly, and how will they impact you? Ciara O’Brien explains all.

There is little evidence of a strengthening in holiday spending trends among Irish consumers this summer, a new survey has indicated, with the “cumulative increase” in living costs over recent years weighing on spending plans. As Ian Curran reports, in its latest consumer sentiment report, the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) said almost half of consumers expect to spend the same amount as last year or more on their main holiday.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.