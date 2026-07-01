Office activity in Dublin’s central business district increased in 2025

Office activity in Dublin’s central business district increased substantially in 2025, with 125 deals, up by 27 per cent on 2024.

According to Dublin Moves from Cushman & Wakefield, there were 125 deals last year in the district, amounting to about 167,000sq m of space taken. This was up by about 27 per cent on 2024, when 98 deals, of about 129,600sq m were transacted.

“Demand in the CBD remains very much centred on the traditional core submarket, which accounted for 51 per cent and 65 per cent of deal numbers and space taken respectively in 2025,” the report says.

The new publication examines office moves across Dublin’s central business district, and its various submarkets, in 2025, also reveals that the average lease size was 14,370sq ft in 2025, up 1 per cent on 2024, “although nearly a quarter of space taken in 2025 was for requirements of less than 10,000sq ft.”

Among those making a move, the average distance of the relocation was just 1.1km, while more than half the new entrants into the CBD in 2025 moved from suburban locations.

Workday’s relocation to College Square in the traditional core – having moved from Dockline and the King’s Building, Smithfield – was the largest relocation of the year, totalling about 38,700sq m (416,000 sq ft). Other notable relocations included Intertrust, which secured about 2,000 sq m (21,580 sq ft) at the Sidings, and PartnerRe, which took about 1,800 sq m (19,200 sq ft) at the Exchange Building in the North Docks.

“One of the most notable findings from our analysis is just how local occupier movement has become. Despite a significant increase in leasing activity across Dublin’s CBD in 2025, occupiers moved an average of only 1.1km, highlighting a clear preference to remain close to established talent pools, clients and amenities while upgrading the quality of their accommodation,” said Ronan Corbett, head of offices with Cushman & Wakefield, adding that in many cases, the largest occupiers moved the shortest distances.

Those who stayed within their existing submarket when making a move were predominantly based in the “traditional core”, which encompasses areas such as St Stephen’s Green, Harcourt Street and Merrion Square. This submarket represented almost two-thirds of both the number of moves and space taken by stayers in 2025, according to the report. Notable transactions included Maples’ lease of about 6,900sq m at 75 St Stephen’s Green; EY’s 5,100sq m deal for additional space at Wilton Plaza; and Marsh McLennan’s acquisition of around 4,500 sq m on Lower Baggot Street.