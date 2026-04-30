Weak US dollar drives dip in revenues at Kerry Group

Chief executive Edmond Scanlon said it was a “good start” to the year, despite “the uncertainty around the ongoing geopolitical volatility”. Photograph: Laurence McMahon

Kerry Group, the Irish food ingredients multinational, said that the weakening of the US dollar drove a 7.3 per cent fall in its revenues in the first three months of the year despite growth in sales and in its key US market.

In an interim management statement published in advance of its annual general meeting today, the Dublin-listed group said the food and beverage market remained subdued in the first quarter with a “high level of market uncertainty, given the macroeconomic backdrop”.

Kerry reported a 3.1 per cent increase in sales volumes compared with the same period last year.

However, it said pricing fell by 1.3 per cent over the same period, “reflective of input cost deflation”.

Overall, currency fluctuations, specifically the weakening of the US dollar, led to a 7.3 per cent dip in Kerry’s revenues, it said.

Chief executive Edmond Scanlon said it was a “good start” to the year, despite “the uncertainty around the ongoing geopolitical volatility”.

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