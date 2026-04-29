Stena Line to invest €16m in its Irish Sea fleet

Stena Line is to invest €16 million in the ongoing refit and upgrades of its Irish Sea fleet, the company said on Wednesday.

The group’s Irish Sea fleet comprises 11 vessels operating on crossings from Belfast to Cairnryan, Birkenhead (Liverpool) and Heysham; Dublin to Birkenhead and Holyhead; as well as Rosslare to Fishguard.

Stena Line said the investment will enable a “wide range of enhancements and modernisation” across the fleet.

These include extensive cabin improvements; an increased number of pet-friendly cabins; enhanced Stena Plus lounges; and upgraded family entertainment areas.

Stena Line fleet manager Irish Sea Mark Scouler said: “This investment demonstrates our dedication to delivering the highest standards of safety, efficiency, comfort and reliability for our customers.

“By upgrading and modernising our vessels, we ensure that Stena Line remains the leader for the Irish Sea freight and travel market. We continually seek to invest in our vessels and provide a premium sustainable service for all our customers.”

Stena Line commercial travel manager Orla Noonan said the company was “acting on feedback” in delivering the enhancements.

The Irish Sea was described by Stena Line chief executive Niclas Mårtensson as “the most important sea for Stena Line” late last year.

“It is where we have the majority of our investments over the past number of years, and it is the biggest region for us in terms of numbers,” he said. “Fifty per cent of our revenue is to and from the UK.”