OpenAI and Microsoft loosen ties in revised AI deal

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (R) speaks as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (L) looks on during the OpenAI DevDay event in 2023. The two firms are loosening ties under a revised deal. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Microsoft and OpenAI have loosened the terms of their landmark partnership, signalling growing distance in a relationship that has underpinned the AI boom.

Under revised measures announced on Monday, OpenAI will be free to sell its technology more widely, while Microsoft has given up its exclusive right to host the start-up’s models.

In exchange, the tech giant will continue to get a share of the start-up’s revenue and secure the removal of an “AGI clause” that could have cut it off from OpenAI’s technology.

The changes further unwind crucial elements of the alliance between the two companies, removing revenue-sharing obligations for Microsoft but giving OpenAI more flexibility to strike deals with other cloud-computing providers.

The new terms underscore the separation between the fast-growing start-up and its long-standing partner, clearing a path for OpenAI to increase revenues, justify its $852 billion (€727 billion) valuation and set its sights on a blockbuster initial public offering.

Under the revised deal, Microsoft will keep its $135 billion stake, making it the company’s largest shareholder. OpenAI will continue to pay the tech group a revenue share on its products and services until 2030, now subject to a cap.

Retaining the revenue share is lucrative for Microsoft. It will continue to get 20 per cent of what OpenAI earns from selling its products, including income generated on rival cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, a person familiar with the matter said.

Neither company gave specifics on the cap, but one person familiar said it was likely to be an annual arrangement.

Additionally, Microsoft no longer has to pay OpenAI a 20 per cent share of the revenue it generates from selling access to ChatGPT on its own servers.

After 2032, the software giant will retain a non-exclusive licence to OpenAI’s models.

Another contentious measure between the companies called the “AGI clause” has been scrapped. That would cut off Microsoft from OpenAI’s technology if the start-up created a system that reached artificial general intelligence – defined as a “highly autonomous system that outperforms humans at most economically valuable work”.

“We gave up exclusivity in return for certainty,” said a person familiar with Microsoft’s position. “We have royalty-free access to a frontier model and get a revenue share guaranteed on top, without the fear of them triggering the AGI clause.”

OpenAI said it had “established a wind-down process to no longer transfer frontier research IP other than what is necessary for Microsoft to commercialise”.

Microsoft said: “The greater predictability in the amended agreement strengthens our joint ability to build and operate AI platforms at scale while providing both companies the flexibility to pursue new opportunities.”

Since investing an initial $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, Microsoft has been the company’s exclusive cloud provider and has sold its products through its Azure platform to enterprises.

Under the new arrangement, OpenAI can deliver its products through any cloud provider, but they must be launched on Azure first.

This clarification is likely to allow OpenAI to proceed with its $50 billion arrangement with Amazon and to offer its agentic product, Frontier, to be offered through AWS. The FT previously reported that Microsoft was weighing legal action for a potential breach of contract related to OpenAI’s deal with Amazon.

“This keeps the partnership, but removes the bottlenecks,” said OpenAI. “Microsoft remains deeply aligned as a major shareholder and infrastructure partner, while OpenAI now has the independence to build and scale globally on our own terms.”

The deal comes as a trial opens on Monday over Elon Musk’s claims related to OpenAI’s transition from a non-profit into a for-profit entity.

OpenAI is accused of deceiving the billionaire into giving a charitable contribution, while Microsoft is accused of “aiding and abetting” the breach of trust. A legal defeat would jeopardise their multibillion-dollar partnership.

The person familiar with Microsoft’s position said: “This saga had been going on for too long. We don’t have to worry about the constant drama at OpenAI any more, we are dissociated.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026