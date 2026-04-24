Ryanair to close its Berlin operating base

Ryanair announced on Friday that it will close its operating base in Berlin and reduce its flights to and from Germany’s capital by 50 per cent in its winter schedule, citing higher fees and taxes.
All seven Berlin-based aircraft will be relocated to lower-cost airports in other European countries such as Sweden, Slovakia, Albania and Italy, the Ireland-based company said in a statement.
Berlin-based pilots and cabin crew received notification on Friday of the intended base closure from October 24th, according to the statement.
“All flight crew can secure alternative positions elsewhere in the Ryanair network across Europe,” Ryanair said.
Ryanair has repeatedly criticised Germany and its airports for the level of fees and taxes.
Other international airlines have long complained that flying to and from German airports was too expensive and have threatened to reduce their presence.
Germany’s government approved plans on April 1st to reduce air traffic tax from July, taking it back down to May 2024 levels in an attempt to boost the sector. - Reuters
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