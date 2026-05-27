Ireland enjoy morning success before New Zealand take control of Stormont Test

Ireland’s Mark Adair celebrates with Cade Carmichael after bowling out Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand during the first day of the one-off Test match at Stormont. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Day 1 of 4: New Zealand 361-5 (Tom Blundell 141no, Rachin Ravindra 121; Mark Adair 3-66)

Sunshine, a sprightly opening session from Ireland and a display of quality Kiwi batsmanship. Day one of this one-off Test between Ireland and New Zealand had something for everyone, the visitors showing their superior quality at Stormont all while their hosts managed to land a few blows to keep the home faithful happy.

After four New Zealand wickets fell inside the opening session, Mark Adair leading the way with three, Rachin Ravindra offered a display of his quality with the first Test match century at this ground. Ditto Tom Blundell, as his and Ravindra’s partnership of 217 set up New Zealand for a mammoth total on day two.

The day started in dramatic fashion after Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl despite the sunshine. Adair went from the ridiculous to the sublime with the first two balls of the match. A rank leg-side offering raced to the boundary first up before New Zealand captain Tom Latham decided shouldering arms next up was the right ploy. Adair swung it in towards the left-hander’s off stump and accepted the lack of shot with glee.

Another gift came Ireland’s way when Devon Conway, set to return to these shores when representing the Belfast Wolves in the European T20 Premier League later this summer, hammered a flick towards the boundary. Or so he thought, debutant Liam McCarthy leaping to his left to take a stunning catch while at full stretch.

Kane Williamson, one of the modern greats on the Test scene, looked comfortable until McCarthy had a stint with ball in hand. A missed straight one clattered into the pad, prompting umpire Rod Tucker to raise his finger, offering a memorable first Test scalp for the seamer from Railway Union.

Daryl Mitchell was the fourth Black Cap to depart, Adair inducing a false shot well outside the off-stump. Wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker did the required work behind the stumps once the edge was taken.

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra celebrates after scoring a century. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Having found four scalps at lunch, pleasant surprise was the mood around the ground, given the quality of this New Zealand top six. This pitch looked to get flatter as the day went on, ensuring early wickets were a must. By obliging, Ireland kept the crowd happy while ensuring they offered some utility to New Zealand batters hoping to learn where their off stump is by the time they take on England at Lord’s next week.

Ravindra and Blundell certainly made that calculation in the afternoon session, both batting through in a wicketless two-hour period for Ireland. Ravindra was imperious driving down the ground and on the pull, his three maximums coming when dispatching short balls. Blundell ensured Andrew McBrine couldn’t tie up an end with his off-spin, a series of reverse-sweeps presenting captain Balbirnie with a quandary once his trusted spinner was hit out of the attack.

Both men brought up their centuries in the evening session within short time of each other. Ravindra ultimately perished when holing out to Harry Tector’s part-time spin, but Blundell persevered to the close alongside debutant Dean Foxcroft.

Once the ball softened and the pitch flattened out, Ireland’s attack looked as toothless as would be expected given its inexperience. Three debutants are in the seam-bowling ranks, McCarthy, Tom Mayes and Reuben Wilson.

Ireland had their fun dirtying Kiwi bibs in the morning. Now, with two set batters returning on Thursday, expect normal business of toiling in the field to resume.

The Ireland women’s team will also be in action on Thursday as they kick off their preparations for June’s T20 World Cup with a clash against the West Indies in Clontarf.

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