Energy providers launch guide to help homes cut costs

The guide covers the key components of a bill, including unit rates, standing charges, levies and VAT, as well as how consumption is measured in kilowatt-hours and outlines how factors such as insulation and appliances affect energy usage. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

An umbrella group representing the domestic energy suppliers in Ireland has launched a new guide aimed at helping households to navigate their electricity bills and manage rising energy costs.

The guide covers the key components of a bill, including unit rates, standing charges, levies and VAT, as well as how consumption is measured in kilowatt-hours and outlines how factors such as insulation and appliances affect energy usage.

The Electricity Association of Ireland (EAI) said shifting electricity use away from peak hours, typically between 5pm and 7pm, can help households reduce costs, particularly if they’re using high-energy appliances such as showers, hobs, ovens or tumble dryers.

The guide also points to newer options for consumers, including smart tariffs, electric vehicle plans and microgeneration schemes, which allow households with solar panels to earn money by exporting excess electricity back to the grid.

“Energy bills have a number of elements that combine to form the final amount. This new bill guide is about giving people straightforward information so they can understand what they’re paying for and feel more in control of their energy usage,” said the EAI’s chief executive Dara Lynott.

“Making some changes, like when and how you use appliances or talking with your supplier about smarter tariffs, can make a real difference to your overall energy costs,” he added.

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He expressed the industry’s overall concern about the current conflict in the Middle East in relation to energy costs and said suppliers have been working as hard as possible to shield customers from global energy volatility.

Ireland remains exposed to international fossil-fuel price fluctuations, particularly due to its continued reliance on imported natural gas, accounting for up to 50 per cent of all Irish electricity generation in any given year.

He said the “most effective long-term solution to this dependence is the accelerated electrification of the Irish economy including industry, transport and heating, combined with the rapid deployment of domestic renewable generation. Increasing the share of renewable electricity, alongside investment in networks, storage and system flexibility, will reduce reliance on gas-fired generation and enhance Ireland’s energy security.”