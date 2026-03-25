Version 1 to create 250 jobs as it opens new headquarters

The AI studio will allow Version 1 and customers to co-create solutions to complex problems, while also being available to schools, universities and community groups. Photograph: iStock

Irish technology company Version 1 is to create 250 jobs in Dublin, expanding its workforce to almost 4,000 people.

The jobs, which will be across the company’s operations, are in addition to the 400 roles already announced for Northern Ireland

The move came as the company opened its new Dublin headquarters and AI studio at Four Park Place. The company said it was a “significant inward investment” that positioned Dublin as a global hub for enterprise AI innovation. Version 1 also said it demonstrated a commitment by the company to building and retaining critical AI skills locally.

“Version 1 was founded in Dublin with a commitment to making technology deliver extraordinary business outcomes and citizen welfare. That commitment has not changed, but the scale and ambition have,” said Roop Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Version 1.

“Our principal belief is that AI enhances human capability; it does not replace it. This studio is where we will prove that, working alongside our customers and communities to build AI solutions that are practical, governed and grounded in real business outcomes.”

The AI studio will allow Version 1 and customers to co-create solutions to complex problems, while also being available to schools, universities and community groups.

The news of the new jobs was welcomed by Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke, and Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation Niamh Smyth.

“Version 1 is a blueprint for how Ireland creates, retains and scales world-class technology companies,” Burke said. “The creation of 250 new jobs is a strong vote of confidence in Ireland’s skilled workforce and innovation ecosystem.”

Version 1 has worked closely with Enterprise Ireland in supporting its international growth. Executive director of the State agency Kevin Sherry said the company’s growth and investment in Ireland was a “powerful example of an Irish company winning on the global stage”.

Founded in 1996, Version 1 is a leading digital and cloud transformation partner, with operations in the UK and Ireland, Europe, India and North America.