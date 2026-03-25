Profit at ESB Group falls on Storm Éowyn damage

Profit at ESB fell €70 million last year as the State-owned utility counted the cost of Storm Éowyn last January.

The storm saw ESB Networks and NIE Networks incur an additional €95 million of operating costs reconnect customers and repairing damaged infrastructure.

Profit after tax was €636 million, down from €706 million a year earlier. That was mainly due to the costs of the storm, which kept ESB Networks’ operating profit broadly in line with 2024 despite higher regulated revenues, and contributed to a decline of €89 million in NIE Networks’ operating profit for the year. NIE Networks was also hit by the once-off recovery in 2024 of allowed regulated costs arising from the surge in inflation of 2022 and 2023.

The group is proposing a dividend of €149 million, down from €189 million previously.

Chief financial officer Paul Stapleton said the results reflected ESB’s continued commitment to substantial investment in infrastructure, and allowed the group to retain the financial strength to invest at greater scale in the years ahead.

“Given events internationally, wholesale energy prices have been volatile and remain at higher levels than those seen before the 2022/23 energy crisis. Electric Ireland cut gas prices in 2025 and was able to maintain electricity prices for its 1.1 million residential customers last winter, at a time when many competitors increased theirs,” he said. “We remain very mindful of the burden that continued elevated energy prices place on customers and are committed to doing everything in our power to support them.”

ESB said it invested a record €2.7 billion in energy infrastructure last year, including its joint ventures, which amounted to €4 for every €1 of profit after tax earned. That included €1.7 billion in electricity networks in Ireland and Northern Ireland and more than €600 million in wind and solar generation project.

Work to decarbonise ESB’s power generation is ongoing, with the utility saying the carbon intensity of its network was down 53 per cent compared to the baseline set in 2005.

The year saw the ending of generation using coal at Moneypoint power station, with Co Clare site transitioning to a renewable energy hub in the long term. The group also secured the rights to develop the 900MW Tonn Nua offshore wind project off the coast of Waterford with Ørsted, and has a solar portfolio of 700MW currently in development.

ESB said it expects to invest €20 billion over the next five years, with up to €16 billion directed to electricity networks throughout Ireland.