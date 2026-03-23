Stocks, bonds fall as US-Iran rhetoric intensifies

Japanese shares dropped 3.5 per cent on Monday morning, and South Korean equities plunged 5.7 per cent, with futures contracts indicating European and US shares will face similar pressure later in the day. Photograph: Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP via Getty Images

A sell-off in stocks, gold and bonds deepened as the US and Iran hardened their rhetoric and signalled a potential escalation to their conflict, which is entering its fourth week.

Asian shares fell for a third day and were set to enter a correction, while bonds sold off as the prolonged war threatened to stoke inflation, slow growth and push central banks to consider interest-rate hikes.

Futures contracts indicated Asian losses would extend to Europe and the US. Gold slid for a ninth day to around $4,360 (€3782.98) an ounce, underscoring the broad-based retreat across assets.

Rhetoric escalated during the weekend with US president Donald Trump issuing a 48-hour ultimatum to Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz – crucial for the flow of oil and gas from the Middle East – failing which the US will “obliterate” Iran’s power plants.

The Islamic Republic responded that any such attack would prompt it to shut the waterway indefinitely and target US and Israeli energy infrastructure across the region.

While the reaction in stocks was more pronounced, the response to the latest escalation in rhetoric was more muted in oil markets. Brent crude, one of the world’s two main oil price benchmarks, was volatile at the start of Monday’s session before edging up 0.6 per cent to trade around $113 a barrel. Brent and WTI (West Texas intermediate) have both surged more than 70 per cent this year.

“Markets are definitely getting more nervous about what’s happening in the Middle East right now,” Martin Schulz, the head of the international equity group at Federated Hermes, said on Bloomberg TV.

“Our view is it is time for caution, not panic. Duration is the main issue. The longer this drags out, obviously, the worse it gets.”

Global markets have been rattled by the conflict in the Middle East, with stocks and bonds selling off in tandem last week as concerns about inflation and slower economic growth intensified. That’s also weighing on policymakers, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell saying the central bank needs to see more progress on inflation before cutting rates again.

The sell-off in the US accelerated on Friday as traders started anticipating that the Fed may shift to hiking interest rates this year as oil prices threaten to deliver a fresh inflation shock.

Markets are bracing for similar moves from central banks in Japan, Europe and the UK, even as the war also dampens the outlook for economic growth globally.

The nervousness showed up in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index, which fell 3.3 per cent. Japanese shares dropped 3.5 per cent and South Korean equities plunged 5.7 per cent.

MSCI’s All Country World Index – the broadest measure of global equities – extended its losses this year to 3.8 per cent. Asian shares have pared their yearly advance to less than 2 per cent.

Bond markets have also been impacted amid concerns about inflation and higher interest rates. US yields are perched at their highest in months after a third straight week of bond losses. Short-term notes led last week’s rout.

Two-year Treasury yields climbed four basis points to 3.94 per cent, while those on the benchmark 10-year rose by three basis points to 4.41 per cent.

Elsewhere, silver fell for a fifth consecutive day. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar edged up 0.1 per cent.

The standoff over Hormuz – through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas normally flows – has deepened a supply crisis already rippling into gasoline prices, fertiliser costs and food production. Traffic through the strait has effectively ground to a halt since the conflict began at the end of February. – Bloomberg