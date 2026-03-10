Retrofit targets missed and a new series on how to invest

In the first of a new series on how to invest, Fiona Reddan explores why Irish people are happy to leave their savings in low-interest bank accounts.

Ireland is nowhere meeting its retrofit targets, a new report from the ESRI has warned. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

A provisional liquidator has been appointed to a Co Kilkenny farming company that is said to produce about 12 per cent of the €66 million Irish carrot market. Ellen O’Riordan has the details of the case.

In our Your Money Q&A, a reader wonders if they should opt out of auto-enrolment and stick with their personal PRSA pension. Dominic Coyle offers a view. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

The launch of new online payments system Zippay this week opens a new battlefront in the war between the three domestic banks and Revolut, writes Cantillon.

In his media column, Hugh Linehan looks at Ireland’s changing media relationship with Irish people in the US.

Can Swiss insurer Zurich be the one to finally make a success of the former Quinn Insurance business? Cantillon offers a view.

The Department of Equality has said work is continuing on the legislation required to fully transpose the EU’s Pay Transparency Directive but acknowledged the required measures will not be completed by the June 7th deadline and so implementation will happen on “a phased basis”. Emmet Malone reports.

The homebuilding sector returned to growth in February for the first time in 10 months, but the pace of expansion was marginal, new data from AIB show.

Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details on how Ireland’s commercial property market is entering a period of modest recovery with rents and capital values expected to rise in 2026, according to the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.

A quarter of workers in the financial services sector are uncertain whether they have the skills to deal with the changes brought about by artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, but almost half do not have time to undergo training in the technology, according to a new report by the Institute of Bankers. Colin Gleeson has the details.

A veteran oil refinery employee has failed in a claim for pay equality after a former male colleague, whom she said she “trained in”, ended up making €10,000 a year more than her. Stephen Bourke reports on a case that was before the Workplace Relations Commission.