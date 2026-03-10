Blackrock Clinic cofounder among objectors to south Dublin homes plan

The co-founder of the Blackrock, Hermitage and Galway Clinics, James M Sheehan is one of four appellants to stall plans by Cairn Homes for 252 homes in Blackrock in south Dublin.

Sheehan has lodged an appeal with An Coimúisin Pleanála against the decision of Dun LDún Laoghairedown County Council to grant permission to the 236 apartments and 16 houses proposed at Chesterfield, Cross Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin.

The apartments are to be in two blocks from five to eight storeys while the houses will be five bedroom terraced.

In recommending permission, a council planner’s report concluded the site could handle the increased height, stating it “is one of the few last remaining sites in Blackrock with the capacity to deliver residential development of this scale”.

In his third party appeal, Sheehan claims the scheme “will erode the long established character of the neighbourhood”.

He said that “if permission is granted it opens the door for demolition of existing properties and the development of further high rise buildings in a low rise area”.

Sheehan of Cross Avenue, Blackrock, contends “numerous properties will lose their privacy due to the height of the proposed apartment blocks”.

In a separate appeal lodged on behalf of Catherine Greene, planning consultant David Armstrong has told ACP that the over-development and over-densification of this suburban site “will result in a congested form of development and a poor standard of amenity for future residents”.

Armstrong argues the proposal will result in negative impacts due to loss of residential amenity, visual amenity, traffic hazard and overspill parking.

In a third appeal, Horan Rainsford Architects on behalf of Cross Avenue resident, Karin Crofton told ACP the proposed 3.7m high steel boundary panel “raises significant planning concerns due to its scale and its potential impact”.

In a fourth appeal, local resident Ronan O’Dwyer contends that the proposed height of the buildings is excessive.

Mr Dwyer states that the requirement for new houses (socially and politically) “should not supersede entirely the requirement for good planning and development”.