Irish Continental Group sees revenue, profit rise in 2025

ICG said its passenger revenues rose last year. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Transport group Irish Continental said revenue and profit rose last year, with growth across both its ferries and freight divisions.

The group said revenue for the year was €666.7 million. a 10.4 per cent increase on the previous year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose €17.1 million to €150.6 million, supported by a strong performance in both divisions.

The group said strategic capital expenditure of €82.6 million was funded from €162.2 million cash generated from operations, with the company also paying out €123.2 million in dividends and share buybacks. Net debt was €256.1 million at the end of the year, up from €162.2 million in 2024.

Growth in passenger and freight revenues in the ferries division was supported by disciplined pricing and continued focus on operational efficiency.

The year also saw a significant strategic milestone, with the acquisition of the James Joyce. That brings the group’s ferry fleet into full asset ownership, which ICG said enhances operational control, resilience and long-term cost predictability.

In the freight division, container shipments at Eucon increased year-on-year by 16.4 per cent, with ICG expanding its fleet capacity to reflect the growing demand. Containers handled at the Group’s terminals in Dublin Ferryport Terminals and Belfast Container Terminal rose 6.3 per cent to 360,900 lifts.

The group also signed an extension of the BCT concession with Belfast Harbour Commissioners to 2032 for its container and terminal division.

But ICG said ongoing operational challenges at Holyhead were a potential source of disruption into 2026.

“2025 was a strong year for the group, driven by a solid operational performance across both divisions and supported by continued strength in our core markets,” said chairman John B McGuckian. “While underlying demand remains resilient, the external environment is uncertain, shaped by macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical developments and an evolving regulatory landscape. We will continue to manage these factors through cost discipline, operational flexibility and a prudent approach to capital allocation, supported by the strength of our balance sheet.”