European Commission brings Mercosur trade deal into force without MEP sign off

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Mercosur deal will come into force. Photograph: JOHN THYS / AFP via Getty Images

The European Commission has announced it will allow the EU’s trade deal with the Mercosur bloc of South American countries to come into force, despite the fact MEPs have not voted to ratify the agreement.

In a move likely to draw a backlash from farmers and other opponents, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said it will provisionally allow the trade agreement take effect.

The controversial deal will lower tariffs and other barriers to trade between EU countries and Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, opening up a significant new South American market for European industry.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has campaigned against the deal, claiming beef farmers will be undercut by competition from cheaper South American products produced to lower standards.

The agreement still needs to be approved by the European Parliament. A vote by MEPs to ratify or reject it has been delayed by a decision to first refer the agreement to the EU courts for a legal review.

A majority of MEPs voted last month to refer the trade agreement to the European Court of Justice (ECJ), to rule on whether it complies with EU treaties. The decision put the ratification process on ice pending the court ruling, which may take at least a year and a half to issue.

A sizeable majority of EU states – 21 out of 27 – backed the trade pact in a Brussels vote last month, allowing it to be approved despite the objections of Ireland, France, Poland and others.

That decision also gave the commission leeway to trigger the provisional application of the trade pact, before MEPs, or national parliaments had given their consent.

Speaking on Friday, von der Leyen said she had “intensive” discussions on the decision to allow the deal come into effect provisionally with national capitals and senior MEPs.

Argentina and Uruguay ratified the deal on their end this week, with Brazil and Paraguay expected to follow soon.

European countries which support the deal are keen on the big South American market it will open up for exporters and businesses. The deal will lower tariffs and other barriers to trade between EU countries and Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

The Mercosur bloc will be permitted to sell 99,000 tonnes of beef a year into the EU at much lower tariff rates, the equivalent of about two extra steaks or hamburgers a year, per European citizen.

“Provisional application is by its nature provisional. It is right there in the name. In line with the EU treaties, the agreement can only be fully concluded once the European Parliament has given its consent,” von der Leyen said.

The head of the EU’s powerful executive arm described the Mercosur deal as “one of the most consequential trade agreements of the first half of this century”.

The German politician said the deal was about “growth and Europe shaping its own future”.

Von der Leyen has previously said branching out to new trading partners had become a geopolitical necessity for Europe, as it tries to reduce its economic dependence on trade with the United States.