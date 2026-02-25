Fingal council stalls plans for new Dublin Airport cargo village

In the Architectural Design Report, AECOM said current facilities are at or near capacity during peak periods.

Fingal County Council has stalled plans by Dublin Airport operator, DAA for a new cargo village for the airport.

The Dublin Airport operator lodged plans for Eastlands Cargo Village before Christmas. The scheme includes new facilities for An Post and the Revenue Commissioners, as well as a border inspection point and a new mortuary in an area known as ‘Eastlands’, in the town lands of Corballis, Commons, Cloghran and Toberbunny.

An Architectural Design Report lodged by AECOM on behalf of DAA with the Council has stated that “the proposal seeks to deliver a high-quality, sustainable, and contemporary logistics and warehouse development that supports the operational requirements of modern occupiers while facilitating the continued operation and growth of Dublin Airport”.

The report stated that “the rationale for the proposed development arises from the increasing limitations of the existing cargo facilities at Corballis Park, which are no longer fit for purpose”.

However, the council has now stalled the plan requesting a raft of information, including revised plans, under 14 headings across seven pages.

In the further information request, the council wants the applicants to show the interrelationship between the proposed development – including future phases – with the proposed ‘Infrastructure Application’ lodged by DAA in 2023.

The council also wants a revised architectural design of the planned Revenue/Mortuary building as the architectural treatment “is inadequate given its prominence and visual impact”.

The Council state that the assessment should include further detailed consideration of the western campus of the airport.

The council has also expressed concern that the proposal would jeopardise the delivery of the ‘east-west’ distributor road and has asked DAA to address this concern.

The report states that the Eastlands site “was identified as the only viable location capable of addressing these operational constraints, offering both landside and airside connectivity, adequate development capacity, and proximity to airport infrastructure.

The plan is being opposed by Ulick and Desmond McEvaddy’s DA Terminal 3 Ltd.

In the DA Terminal 3 Ltd objection, CWPA Planning and Architecture state that the proposed relocation of cargo facilities, facilitated by a new airside bridge over a strategic regional road “represents a piecemeal response that is not supported by a coherent masterplanning framework and is contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of Dublin Airport and its environs”.

The submission states that “our client has significant concerns regarding the suitability of the application site for the proposed development”.