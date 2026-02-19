Business

Pay rises stall as employers trim costs

Companies continue to hire workers but focus on key areas, says recruiter

Employers are slowing recruitment says Tracy Keevans, Morgan McKinley director
Employers are slowing recruitment says Tracy Keevans, Morgan McKinley director
Barry O'Halloran
Thu Feb 19 2026 - 01:012 MIN READ

Pay rises are stalling or slowing as employers trim costs and ease recruitment, recruitment group Morgan McKinley says in a new report.

Permanent salaries are up less than 2 per cent this year, lagging cost-of-living increases, or staying flat, according to the report.

Employers have also slowed the rate at which they hire workers, according to Tracy Keevans, the firm’s global FDI director.

“We do not see really high-volume recruitment in the manner in which we used to see it,” she said in advance of the report’s publication on Thursday. “Companies are hiring fewer people and they are definitely doing more with the workers they have.”

READ MORE

Early Lagarde exit would prevent far-right win in France complicating ECB appointment

Why the middle class will not invest

Business optimism plunges and why Irish people are not investors

Gen Z culture clashes and a push back to the office: work trends to expect in 2026

The latest employment trend stems from a combination of cost discipline and the impact of technology, AI in particular, Keevans noted. “But it’s hard to understand which is which,” she said.

Ireland and younger workers ‘most exposed’ to AI impact on jobs ]

Hiring is also more selective, with companies focusing on compliance, regulatory risk and governance, Keevans said.

The building sector remains one of the few exceptions, with the industry seeking to hire large numbers of skilled and professional workers.

Construction in the Republic is gearing up to build more homes and work on big projects earmarked under the Government’s €275 billion National Development Plan.

Keevans said bigger employers’ slowdown in graduate recruitment benefited smaller businesses, which were able to hire more people with college degrees as a result.

Graduate recruitment slowdown by firms like KPMG in UK sends shiver down spine of south Co Dublin ]

Bankers remain among the Republic’s best-paid workers, with chief executives drawing salaries between €300,000 and €500,000 a year, Morgan McKinley’s Ireland Salary Guide 2026 shows.

The firm’s report does not include building trades’ pay, but shows salaries paid to professional workers in the industry.

Architects with more than five years’ experience can earn up to €90,000 a year in Dublin, the figures show. In Cork, the same worker can also earn up to €90,000, while pay in other cities reaches €80,000, Morgan McKinley says.

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning