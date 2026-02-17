Business

Revenue, volumes grow at Kerry Group

Food group continues to evolve business

Kerry Group chief executive Edmond Scanlon
Kerry Group chief executive Edmond Scanlon
Ciara O'Brien
Tue Feb 17 2026 - 08:232 MIN READ

Food group Kerry said revenue grew last year and the company continued to strategically evolve its business, outperforming the market.

In preliminary results for the year ended December 31st 2025, the group said revenue was almost €6.8 billion for the year, while volume rose 3 per cent for the year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were €1.2 billion, with adjusted earnings per share of 481.5 cent.

The Irish food ingredients multinational also announced a new €300 million share buyback programme.

READ MORE

Breaking our phone habit and why RTE is stuck with ghosts of the past

I cannot draw down my mortgage because finance company won’t confirm a loan has been repaid

Pricey protein: This is a very bad time to be on a carnivore diet

How the price of a pancake has risen 35% in five years

The group said it would pay a final dividend of 98 cent per share.

Chief executive Edmond Scanlon said the company had delivered a year of strong end market volume outperformance and margin expansion.

“We achieved group revenue of €6.8 billion and EBITDA of €1.2 billion, as we extended our nutritional reach of positive and balanced solutions to 1.46 billion consumers," he said. “Volume growth was driven by a strong performance in the Americas throughout the year. This was led by foodservice innovation and increased nutritional renovation across a broad range of customers, given our positioning as a leader in sustainable nutrition, with customers looking to address nutrition, taste, cost or sustainability aspects.”

Kerry said it had made progress on sustainability commitments, including increasing nutritional reach to 1.46 billion consumers

The group has further developed its biotechnology solutions and taste capabilities, expanding its manufacturing footprint in emerging markets. In September last year, it opened its new biotechnology centre in Leipzig, Germany, where it will look to develop its next generation of nutritional products.

Looking ahead, Kerry said the prospects for the company remained positive.

“As we look to 2026, Kerry remains well positioned for strong market outperformance, supporting our customers as their innovation and renovation partner,” Mr Scanlon said. “We expect to deliver continued volume growth and margin expansion, resulting in constant currency adjusted earnings per share growth of 6 per cent to 10 per cent.”

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien is an Irish Times business and technology journalist
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning