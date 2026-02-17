Revenue, volumes grow at Kerry Group

Food group Kerry said revenue grew last year and the company continued to strategically evolve its business, outperforming the market.

In preliminary results for the year ended December 31st 2025, the group said revenue was almost €6.8 billion for the year, while volume rose 3 per cent for the year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were €1.2 billion, with adjusted earnings per share of 481.5 cent.

The Irish food ingredients multinational also announced a new €300 million share buyback programme.

The group said it would pay a final dividend of 98 cent per share.

Chief executive Edmond Scanlon said the company had delivered a year of strong end market volume outperformance and margin expansion.

“We achieved group revenue of €6.8 billion and EBITDA of €1.2 billion, as we extended our nutritional reach of positive and balanced solutions to 1.46 billion consumers," he said. “Volume growth was driven by a strong performance in the Americas throughout the year. This was led by foodservice innovation and increased nutritional renovation across a broad range of customers, given our positioning as a leader in sustainable nutrition, with customers looking to address nutrition, taste, cost or sustainability aspects.”

Kerry said it had made progress on sustainability commitments, including increasing nutritional reach to 1.46 billion consumers

The group has further developed its biotechnology solutions and taste capabilities, expanding its manufacturing footprint in emerging markets. In September last year, it opened its new biotechnology centre in Leipzig, Germany, where it will look to develop its next generation of nutritional products.

Looking ahead, Kerry said the prospects for the company remained positive.

“As we look to 2026, Kerry remains well positioned for strong market outperformance, supporting our customers as their innovation and renovation partner,” Mr Scanlon said. “We expect to deliver continued volume growth and margin expansion, resulting in constant currency adjusted earnings per share growth of 6 per cent to 10 per cent.”