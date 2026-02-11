Smurfit Westrock reports profit of €590m in first full year post-merger

Smurfit Westrock earned €590 million in profits last year, the first full year of figures for the merged group.

Profits at Irish-American packaging giant Smurfit Westrock more than doubled to €590 million last year, the first full year of figures for the group formed in July 2024 through the merger of Smurfit Kappa with US rival Westrock.

But profits in the final three months of 2025 were one-third weaker than in the previous year.

The New York-listed group’s sales rose almost 50 per cent to $31.18 billion (€26.2 billion) in 2025 from $21 billion the previous year, the company said on Wednesday.

Net profit climbed 120 per cent to $699 million (€587 million) last year from $319 million in 2024, its accounts show.

Created by a merger of Irish-based Smurfit Kappa with US business Westrock, the group makes and sells paper and cardboard boxes used to package goods.

The company reported that profits in the final three months of 2025 fell 33 per cent to $98 million from $146 million during the same period the previous year.

Its board last week approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 a-share.

Smurfit Westrock expects to generate cash of between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion in the three months ending March 31st, and between $5 billion and $5.3 billion for the full year.

Chief executive Tony Smurfit said the group had exceeded the $400 million in savings to which it committed last year following the merger with Westrock and had cut more than 3,000 jobs.

“We also reduced lossmaking businesses and closed approximately 600,000 tons of high-cost or inefficient capacity as we continued to focus on portfolio optimisation,” Smurfit added.