Sky signs on with Disney+ for subscription deal

TV provider Sky has signed a new deal that will bring together streamers Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix and Hayu into a single TV package for customers.

The latest agreement expands on existing partnerships Sky had signed with some streaming providers, including Netflix.

Consumers who sign up for the Sky Ultimate TV package will have access to Disney’s ad-supported plan when it launches early next month, along with the HBO Max streaming service from March 26th. A new Disney+ Cinema channel for Sky Cinema customers is also included.

The Ultimate TV package will also feature Sky’s own entertainment channels and original programmes, and a selection of shows from reality TV streamer Hayu available from March. The full Hayu line-up will launch in July.

The Sky offering, which includes ad-supported plans on the streaming services, will cost €28 a month for a 12-month contract, although customers can pay extra to upgrade the services to remove the ads. The new package will be available to Sky Stream and Sky Glass customers with Ultimate TV, eligible Sky Q customers and Sky Essential TV customers with Sky Cinema.

It could mean a saving for consumers who have signed up to multiple subscription services. Sky’s essential TV offering, which includes Netflix’s ad-supported plan, costs €18 per month. The new Disney+ ad-supported service will cost €9 per month to subscribe to separately, while HBO Max will cost subscribers almost €6 per month.

The company will also integrate the streaming content into the programme guide, making it searchable and accessible through voice commands on Sky’s operating system.

“This marks a new era for Sky and Now. In a world-first, we’re setting a new standard for TV value by bringing together Sky, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and Hayu into a single Sky TV subscription,” said Sky Ireland’s Caroline Donnellan.

The bundle will be available to new and existing Sky subscribers. Those who have already signed up to Disney+ can move their subscription billing to Sky, keeping their profiles and watch lists intact.

Sky is also making the ad-supported HBO Max Basic package available on its Now platform, as part of the entertainment package. It is introducing a new Now Entertainment membership from €6 a month, which will include the new seasons of existing HBO series favourites on Sky Atlantic, such as Euphoria and The Last of Us.

The company’s Sky+ customers, the platform that predated Sky Q, will also be able to watch HBO Max content.