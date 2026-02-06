Jacobs-DAA rift settled and what next for hybrid working?

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The Kenny Jacobs-DAA saga appears to have ended, after both sides agreed a settlement on Thursday. Jacobs will “voluntarily step down” as chief executive of the airport operator, the High Court heard. Arthur Beesley and Barry O’Halloran have the details of how much the saga has cost, while Barry analyses why the settlement came about. Fiachra Gallagher meanwhile reports from the court.

Are you still working from home? Six years after the start of the pandemic, many of us still are. But companies are clearly starting to tighten up their rules. In Agenda, Joe Brennan looks at where some of Ireland’s biggest companies stand on the hybrid working debate.

What is the state of the Irish pub in 2026? In the interview of the week, Paul Colgan speaks to Palace Bar owner Willie Aherne about where the industry stands today, as well as how he and a number of other publicans have clubbed together to set up a new brand of stout.

The EU and India agreeing a trade deal last month has big implications for Irish trade, none more so than whiskey. In his column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy looks at why cutting duties on exports to India is so important for the industry.

Bitcoin, blockchain, dogecoin...the list of digital money terms goes on and on. But what is really going on with the rise of alternatives to basic cash? In Smart Money, Cliff Taylor breaks down the secret battle for the future of money.

Personal loan activity surged 15.7 per cent in value terms to a record high of €776 million in the third quarter of 2025, new data from the banks shows. The data from Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI), which is the representative body for the banks, shows the volume of loans rose by 17.6 per cent to 73,626 year-on-year. Colin Gleeson reports.

Tui Holidays removed its two Dublin-based planes following a review prompted by a €3 million pretax loss at its Irish unit in 2025, newly filed accounts show. Hugh Dooley read the filings.

Hugh also reports that half of all Irish bookshops saw lower sales over Christmas than they did in the festive period in 2024, according to new data.

Government tax revenue rose marginally in January compared with the same month last year as VAT receipts linked to the Christmas sales remained strong. Eoin Burke-Kennedy went through the latest batch of exchequer returns.

Drinks firm C&C has named Adam Phillips as its next chief financial officer as the owner of Bulmers in Ireland made one of its first big appointments under new leadership.

Johnny Ronan’s property group has questioned the absence of residential units in the planned €100 million rejuvenation ofSt Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in Dublin. Gordon Deegan has seen the submission.

