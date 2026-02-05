Kenny Jacobs to step down as DAA CEO after High Court action settled

In his High Court action, Kenny Jacobs had sought his return to work and declarations that the DAA board had prejudged his removal from office. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Kenny Jacobs will voluntarily step down as chief executive of DAA after he settled a High Court action brought against the State airport operator.

Jacobs initiated the action against DAA after he was suspended by the company in December, pending a new investigation into 20 allegations made against him.

The chief executive was previously the subject of two formal complaints, which were made last year, but the complaints were not upheld after an investigation by Mark Connaughton SC.

In his High Court action, Jacobs had sought his return to work and declarations that the DAA board had prejudged his removal from office.

On Thursday, Mairead McKenna, counsel for DAA, told Judge Marguerite Bolger that the case had settled on mutually agreeable terms and could be struck out. McKenna said that Jacobs would voluntarily step down from his role as chief executive of DAA.

The judge made the order as sought.

