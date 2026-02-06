Half of Irish bookshops saw sales fall over Christmas, compared to 2024 period

Four new independent bookshops opened last year, bringing the total to 124 outlets

Half of all Irish bookshops saw lower sales over Christmas than they did in the festive period in 2024, according to new data.

Just one in four bookshops (26 per cent) saw increased footfall during Christmas 2025, in comparison to the same period 12 months prior, survey data from the Booksellers Association suggests.

Less than one third of Irish booksellers reported higher sales during the 2025 Christmas period, compared to 50 per cent of respondents which reported sales decreasing year on year. The remainder reported largely stable sales figures.

Four new independent bookshops opened last year which brought the total to 124 outlets which was seen as a positive sign for the sector, according to the association’s Irish arm Bookselling Ireland. No closures among its members in Ireland were reported.

“However, this should be caveated by the closure of the Christian specialist bookseller chain Veritas, among others, underscoring that ongoing closures elsewhere in the market remain a concern,” the association noted.

Irish booksellers have highlighted “significant cost pressures” in the coming year, with nearly 70 per cent of bookshops citing the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on the levels of consumer spending.

Half of the independent Irish bookshop respondents identified increasing recommended retail prices (RRPs) and wholesale prices as key concerns, while staff costs and rents were also said to be contributing to the cost pressures on businesses.

Across the 1,069 independent bookshops in the UK and Ireland, there were 77 new openings but 41 bookshops shuttered during the period.

Despite an overall increase in the number of bookshops, the Booksellers Association has warned that that closures remain a serious concern and a reflection of financial pressures on such businesses. It highlighted the narrow margin quality of the sector.

“It’s genuinely encouraging to see more independent bookshops opening than closing; that doesn’t happen by accident,” said Meryl Halls, managing director of the Booksellers Association.

She noted that “41 closures in a single year are still 41 too many, and they are a reminder of just how fine the financial margins in the sector remain”.

“Bookshops ended 2025 with a real mix of experiences. Some had a strong Christmas and a positive year overall, while others are still working incredibly hard just to stay afloat.”