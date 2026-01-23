Green light for 145 apartments in Kimmage, south Dublin after appeal by residents rejected

A subsidiary of developer Lioncor has received approval for 145 apartments at a scheme in Kimmage, south Dublin

An Coimisiún Pleanála has given the green light for 145 apartments in Kimmage, south Dublin, rejecting an appeal by local residents who had raised concerns around flooding, overlooking and flaws in the evaluation of the application.

Dublin City Council had originally granted planning permission for the development to a subsidiary of the US investment fund behind Italian football giant Inter Milan in August, but a third-party appeal was lodged by the Kimmage Dublin Residents Alliance.

This is the third planning application for the site. A strategic housing development plan for 208 units at the site was quashed by the High Court in May 2025, while another application at this site was granted by the council and upheld by An Coimisiún Pleanála on appeal but was hit by a judicial review.

The residents’ alliance contended the assessment of the application was “significantly flawed in dismissing a number of reasonable grounds for refusal” that it had cited in objections to the scheme.

In their appeal, they noted concern that the scale of the development was not appropriate for the size of the site and reiterated concerns that the apartment blocks would overlook surrounding homes.

On behalf of the residents, Marston Planning Consultancy contended the development would have the potential to exacerbate “extreme flooding events” in the area, among other concerns.

An Coimisiún Pleanála denied the appeal and granted permission for the scheme.

The commission’s inspector found that the “proposed development would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity”, and that the design, size and impact on traffic in the area was “acceptable”.

He said the development would fit into the “sustainable development of the area” and would help to address a “clear requirement for residential units” locally.

The apartments, which will be spread across five blocks ranging in height from three to partially-five storeys, now have the go-ahead to be built to the side of the BD Gym (formerly known as Ben Dunne Gym) in Kimmage. The site was once home to the Carlisle cricket grounds.

The apartments will be made up of 70 one-bedroom and 75 two-bedroom units, which are intended to be built to be sold, the applicant said. A creche will be included, as well as 89 car parking spaces and more than 400 bicycle spaces.

The planning application was submitted by Lioncor Developments subsidiary, 1 Terenure Land Ltd, whose ultimate parent company is an American asset management firm that owns Inter Milan football club, Oaktree Capital Management LP.

Some 17 planning objections were submitted by residents of the area, primarily those living on Captain’s Road and Brookfield Green, whose homes back on to the proposed scheme. In an effort to reduce overlooking on adjacent houses, screening of 1.5 metres in height is required to be installed to some of the developments’ balconies.

The applicants will be required to pay €1.33 million to the council as a contribution to the cost to public infrastructure.

The applicants and appellants were approached for comment.