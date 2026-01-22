Irish businesses must build consumer confidence over data, new survey shows

Susan Brady, managing director of Eir Business and chief executive Oliver Loomes. The report showed almost a quarter of consumers have had their personal data compromised.

Irish businesses need to build more confidence with consumers about how they are managing and protecting personal data, a new study has found, as less than 20 per cent say they trust companies to keep their data secure.

The research from Eir Business found almost a quarter of consumers had their personal data compromised. Some 44 per cent said they did not feel informed about how their data was being used by companies, and 40 per cent said they were not confident their data was safe.

Distrust was higher among older consumers, with 51 per cent of those aged 55 to 64 years of age saying they did not trust that businesses would protect their information.

“The findings of this research send a clear message: customers want greater transparency, stronger protection of their data, and partners they can trust,” said Eir chief executive Oliver Loomes. “As Ireland’s digital economy accelerates, businesses of every size are facing rising expectations and increasing complexity.”

The use of artificial intelligence by business was also raised, with consumers seeing the chief benefits as faster and cheaper services that would be available around the clock. However, 45 per cent said they were unsure of its benefits, indicating companies had some way to go to convince consumers about the technology.

The research was carried out by Amarach on behalf of Eir Business, questioning 1,000 people across Ireland earlier this month.

“Businesses across Ireland are operating in a time of rapid and complex digital change, and consumers are rightly asking for greater protection, greater transparency, and partners they can trust,” said Susan Brady, managing director of Eir Business.

“This research highlights that expectation clearly. People want confidence that their data is safe, that companies are accountable, and that technology is being used responsibly. Meeting those expectations isn’t optional, it’s now a core requirement for every organisation.”